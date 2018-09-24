It's election day in New Brunswick, and droves of voters are heading to the polls to choose the next governing party.

Elections New Brunswick is hoping for a better voter turnout after the historic low of 64.7 per cent in 2014. An increase in advance voting this year could be a positive sign — more than 87,000 ballots were cast compared to 67,317 last election.

Polls in the 49 ridings open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

The CBC's Harry Forestell breaks down everything you need to know about tonight's provincial election coverage. 1:33

The Brian Gallant Liberals are aiming to be the first government to receive a second term since the Bernard Lord Tories in 2003. The party lost its slim majority — 25 seats is the minimum needed for a majority — in the months leading up to the election campaign.

When the legislature dissolved, there were 24 Liberals, 21 Progressive Conservatives, one Green, one independent and two vacancies.

New Brunswick's party leaders, from left, NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie, Green Party Leader David Coon, People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin, Liberal Leader Brian Gallant and PC Leader Blaine Higgs will be anxiously watching the returns roll in Monday night. (Marc Grandmaison/The Canadian Press)

The challengers

The PCs, led by former finance minister Blaine Higgs, are the main challenger, but a host of smaller parties are hoping to make a significant impact Monday.

Green Party Leader David Coon made history in the 2014 election, becoming the first Green MLA elected in the province by winning Fredericton South. Now, the party wants to build from Coon's growing profile and name recognition after four years in office.

The People's Alliance leader was defeated in Fredericton-Grand Lake by 26 votes in the last election, but Kris Austin has returned with a groundswell of support behind him as the party seeks multiple seats in the legislative assembly.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie, who is running in Saint John Harbour, steered the party away from the centre and back to its leftist roots in hopes of capturing their first seat in 15 years.

Gallant is running in Shediac Bay-Dieppe, while Higgs is running in Quispamsis.