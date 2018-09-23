It's election eve and the race is at its tightest point yet

Good evening,

We've made it. It's been a long month, but in mere hours New Brunswickers will head to the polls to vote in the provincial election.

And to add a bit of spice to the mix, we have a Poll Tracker update that indicates the race is tightening among the top four parties.

Also, the CBC's Dan McHardie breaks down the ridings to watch on Monday.

And have you received an unsolicited call or text from a group called New Brunswick Proud? Nathalie Sturgeon looks into the group that's drawn the attention of the chief electoral officer.

Quick note: There will be no election newsletter Monday night as we wait for votes to be counted, but a fresh 506er will be in online first thing Tuesday morning.

Now, here's what we're talking about on Sunday, Day 32:

Programming note

CBC New Brunswick has been along for the ride from the get-go, and we'll be with you when the winners and loses are announced Monday night.

Tune into for our comprehensive election coverage on television, beginning at 7:30 p.m., and radio, beginning at 8 p.m., for up-to-the-minute tracking of the returns and incisive analysis.

And don't forget about the web. Visit cbc.ca/nb for breaking news and our interactive electoral map.

Top headlines

New Brunswickers are heading to the polls on Monday to elect a new government. When the legislature dissolved, there were 24 Liberals, 21 Progressive Conservatives, one Green, one Independent and two vacancies. (CBC)

11 ridings to watch in the New Brunswick election The CBC's Dan McHardie examined the most hotly contested races across the province, including the ridings of three party leaders.



A group called New Brunswick Proud has been making unsolicited calls and texts to New Brunswickers in the days before the election. (CBC)

Unsolicited text messages to voters draw attention of chief electoral officer A group calling itself New Brunswick Proud is making unsolicited calls and texts to New Brunswickers in the days before the election.



The smaller parties could have a big impact come election night. From left, NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie, Green Party Leader David Coon and People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin at a debate. (Marc Grandmaison/The Canadian Press)

Here's what election night could mean for smaller parties New Brunswick has been a two-party province for decades, but a surge up the polls by two upstart parties seems to suggest a desire for alternatives beyond the Liberals and Tories. And that could have a major impact on the outcome.



People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin, Green Party Leader David Coon, Liberal Leader Brian Gallant, Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs and NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie. (CBC, CBC, James West/Canadian Press, CBC, CBC)

Polls tighten the day before New Brunswick heads to the polls We set the table for Monday's election with new polling data and track where the leaders chose to spend their final day of campaigning.



The pulse

The New Brunswick Poll Tracker was updated the day before election day and it suggests an even tighter race. The Greens and People's Alliance saw small upticks, while the other three parties dipped in the aggregated polling.

The Liberals held a 10-percentage-point advantage over the Tories, but that has also narrowed heading into Monday.

The latest update to the New Brunswick Poll Tracker suggests the race has tightened between the top four parties. (CBC)

CBC poll analyst Eric Grénier's seat projections show the People's Alliance could not only win its first seat but also move into the third-party position — spelling trouble for the Tories, who have cautioned voters against vote-splitting on the right.

The Greens are expected to have a seat, maybe two, in the next legislature.

The Liberals have the highest probability of winning a majority, at 81.1 per cent, while the possibility of a PC majority or minority remain low.

The Liberals have a strong probability of keeping their majority, according to the New Brunswick Poll Tracker. (CBC)

Where the leaders were

Kris Austin: Campaigning in Fredericton-Grand Lake.

David Coon: Campaigning in Fredericton South.

Brian Gallant: Rally with Atlantic premiers in Moncton; stops in Saint-Louis-de-Kent, Pokemouche, Tracadie, and Neguac.

Blaine Higgs: Rallies in Saint George, Fredericton, Chipman, Sussex and Quispamsis.

Jennifer McKenzie: Campaigning in Saint John Harbour.

