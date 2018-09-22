Polls close in 2 days, so here's everything you need to know
Here's a comprehensive collection of election stories and content
Good evening,
The outcome of the New Brunswick provincial election will be announced in about two days' time. It seems like ages since the Liberals (unofficially) started the campaign on Aug. 19.
And so much has happened since.
But we've got your back. Every bit of election content — from daily roundups to expert analysis and informative videos — has been collected for your reading/viewing pleasure on our NB Votes page.
Plus, today's 506er is being devoted to making sure you're up to speed and ready to vote on Monday.
But first, here's what we're talking about on Saturday, Day 31:
Top headlines
- 12 weird moments from New Brunswick elections of old
- Elections and campaigns are chalk-full of odd and memorable moments, and New Brunswick's history is no different. The CBC's Julia Wright dug into the archives to find a dozen creepy cartoons, hilarious headlines and antique insults.
- Raising wages: All parties promises some fort of minimum wage increase
- Workers can expect the next New Brunswick government to increase the minimum wage, but by how much varies by party. A CBC voter survey of more than 10,000 respondents suggests a strong desire for an immediate increase.
- Election Day 31: What the parties are up to on Saturday
- Catch up on all the latest news from the campaign on Saturday, two days before the provincial election.
The parties
The leaders of the five main political parties sat down with CBC New Brunswick to discuss their platforms, records and chances heading to the election. Here's what they said:
You're also invited to check out each party's platform:
LIBERAL | PC | GREEN | NDP | PEOPLE'S ALLIANCE
Voting
CBC New Brunswick's voter toolkit is a list of helpful links and contact information to make the voting process easier. It comes with this handy video.
The debate
CBC New Brunswick held a 90-minute leaders' debate that featured the most memorable moment of the campaign — Blaine Higgs reaching into his suit jacket and slapping an affidavit on the lectern. But it also featured important discourse on key election issues.
Here's the debate in its entirety:
Don't have an hour and a half? Here's a question-by-question break down:
The pulse
Since single polls can provide varying methodology, CBC News has launched a New Brunswick Votes 2018 Poll Tracker. The interactive feature, maintained by CBC poll analyst Éric Grenier, aggregates all publicly available polling data to follow the trends of the election.
Here's the latest update:
Vote Compass
How do your views on New Brunswick politics position you within the political landscape? Find out with our Vote Compass feature: votecompass.cbc.ca/nb.
