Polls close in 2 days, so here's everything you need to know

The outcome of the New Brunswick provincial election will be announced in about two days' time. It seems like ages since the Liberals (unofficially) started the campaign on Aug. 19.



And so much has happened since.



But first, here's what we're talking about on Saturday, Day 31:

Top headlines

A vintage newspaper ad encouraging New Brunswickers to vote in the 1978 general election. Just in time for election day on Sept 24, we look at a dozen strange moments in provincial election history - which, as it turns out, hasn't always been politically correct. (Saint John Free Public Library Archives)

12 weird moments from New Brunswick elections of old Elections and campaigns are chalk-full of odd and memorable moments, and New Brunswick's history is no different. The CBC's Julia Wright dug into the archives to find a dozen creepy cartoons, hilarious headlines and antique insults.



Francis Breau says raising minimum wage is a start, but more needs to be done for people on low-income. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Raising wages: All parties promises some fort of minimum wage increase Workers can expect the next New Brunswick government to increase the minimum wage, but by how much varies by party. A CBC voter survey of more than 10,000 respondents suggests a strong desire for an immediate increase.



Bobby Watt won a $2.9 million dollar contract in 2009 to do restoration stonework to the New Brunswick Legislature. The deal went sour within months. (CBC)

Election Day 31: What the parties are up to on Saturday Catch up on all the latest news from the campaign on Saturday, two days before the provincial election.



The parties

The leaders of the five main political parties sat down with CBC New Brunswick to discuss their platforms, records and chances heading to the election. Here's what they said:

Four of the five parties responded to questions from the New Brunswick Multicultural Council about where they stand on immigration. Frome left, NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie, Green Party Leader David Coon, People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin and Liberal Leader Brian Gallant. (Marc Grandmaison/The Canadian Press)

You're also invited to check out each party's platform:



LIBERAL | PC | GREEN | NDP | PEOPLE'S ALLIANCE

Voting

CBC New Brunswick's voter toolkit is a list of helpful links and contact information to make the voting process easier. It comes with this handy video.

Voters will be heading to the polls on Sept. 24 to elect members of the New Brunswick Legislature. 1:43

The debate

CBC New Brunswick held a 90-minute leaders' debate that featured the most memorable moment of the campaign — Blaine Higgs reaching into his suit jacket and slapping an affidavit on the lectern. But it also featured important discourse on key election issues.



Here's the debate in its entirety:

The five main political leaders in the New Brunswick election debate the province's top issues. 1:30:02

Don't have an hour and a half? Here's a question-by-question break down:

The pulse

Since single polls can provide varying methodology, CBC News has launched a New Brunswick Votes 2018 Poll Tracker. The interactive feature, maintained by CBC poll analyst Éric Grenier, aggregates all publicly available polling data to follow the trends of the election.

Here's the latest update:

(CBC)

Vote Compass

How do your views on New Brunswick politics position you within the political landscape? Find out with our Vote Compass feature: votecompass.cbc.ca/nb.

The online tool will identify voters' top issues before next month's provincial election. 1:07

