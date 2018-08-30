Election Day 8: Liberal and PC announcements expected

Day 8 of the New Brunswick election campaign will include more announcements by both the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives.

Liberal Party Leader Brian Gallant is scheduled to start his day in Edmundston before heading to the Delta Fredericton for 11:30 a.m. to make a "platform announcement."

Later in the day, his campaign bus will travel to Maugerville, Moncton and Dieppe.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will be in Bouctouche, where he will make an "economic" announcement at 11 a.m. at Pays de la Sagouine at 57 Rue Acadie.

At noon, Higgs will attend a meet-and-greet with local candidates at the Bouctouche Mall, followed by private meetings in the afternoon before he travels back to his home in Quispamsis for the night.

Federal Green Party leader offers support

Green Party Leader David Coon will have federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May with him for a second straight day to support his bid for re-election in the riding of Fredericton South.

They will meet with reporters in Fredericton on the front lawn of the legislative assembly at 11 a.m.

At 5 p.m., they will walk through the downtown Garrison Market to meet with local vendors and enjoy some local food and beverages.

Coon and May will then attend a memorial concert at 7 p.m. at the Charlotte Street Arts Centre in honour of the two fallen city police officers.

Fredericton Police Force Constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, were shot and killed on Aug. 10, along with civilians Donald Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

Accused gunman Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 24.

N.S. NDP leader joins canvas

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie will be in Saint John for a second day and will be joined by Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill.

They are scheduled to meet shortly after noon at the Social Enterprise Hub at 139 Prince Edward St., where non-profit groups and social enterprise businesses share resources and collaborate on community initiatives.

The leaders will then visit King's Square and the City Market before heading to the Saint John NDP office at 72 Charlotte St. for 1:30 p.m. to go canvassing in the Saint John Harbour riding with volunteers.

A meet-and-greet with party volunteers is slated for 5:30 p.m. at the NDP office.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will be campaigning door-to-door in his riding of Fredericton-Grand Lake.