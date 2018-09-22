Election Day 31: Where the party leaders will be Saturday

It's the final push before Monday's provincial election and party leaders will be busy campaigning across the province today, Day 31 of the campaign.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant will start the day in Campbellton before heading to Saint-Jacques and Oromocto on his campaign bus.

Gallant is scheduled to meet with reporters in Fredericton at the Grant Harvey Centre at 3:30 p.m. to answer questions.

Later in the day he's expected to be in Saint John and Moncton.

Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will attend a Campbellton rally at 10 a.m at the Memorial Civic Centre, followed by an Edmundston rally at 1:30 p.m., at the Centre Mgr. Eymard Desjardins.

He'll make a campaign stop in Perth-Andover at 3:45 p.m. at the Tim Hortons on Tribe Rd., and then at 5 p.m. he'll be in Florenceville-Bristol for a regional rally at Carleton North High School.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie is scheduled to hold a community open house at 1 p.m. at her campaign office in Saint John.

From 1:30 p.m. onward, she'll be highlighting her party's platform on "decent wages," campaigning in the city's north end and her riding of Saint John Harbour.

Green Party Leader David Coon will start the day at the Boyce Farmers Market in Fredericton at 8:30 a.m. and from 10 a.m. onward will canvass in his riding of Fredericton South.

At 8 p.m., he'll attend a private event with David Suzuki and supporters and volunteers in his riding.

The schedule for People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin was not available by deadline.