Day 1 of the election: Where party leaders will be across the province

New Brunswick's 39th provincial election is officially underway.

Today marks the official countdown to the vote on Sept. 24 and party leaders will be making their way across New Brunswick throughout the day, launching their campaigns.

Liberal Party Leader Brian Gallant opened his campaign at the Fairfield Inn in Moncton at 26 Marriott Dr., at 9 a.m.

Moncton's five ridings have been held by two Progressive Conservatives and three Liberals, including Cathy Rogers, New Brunswick's finance minister, in Moncton South and Speaker of the Legislature Chris Collins, the MLA for Moncton Centre.

Earlier this year, Collins was suspended from the Liberal caucus, pending an independent investigation of harassment allegations against him. The investigation concluded the allegations were "founded in part." Collins later announced he would run as an independent.

Voters will be heading to the polls on Sept. 24 to elect members of the New Brunswick Legislature. 1:43

The Liberal leader will be making his way to Saint John, St. Stephen and Fredericton later in the day.

Gallant is looking to become the first premier to win a second term in 15 years.

Meanwhile, Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will make his first stop at Marwood, a wood products company in Tracyville, 28 kilometres south of Fredericton. The riding has been held by PC MLA Jeff Carr.

Higgs will then make his way to Moncton, where he will continue his campaign.

Green Party Leader David Coon, whose Fredericton South seat was the only one the Greens held, will be touring York Nursing Home in Fredericton North. In the evening, he is scheduled to meet with local artists and vendors at the Garrison Market in the city's downtown.

New Brunswick Poll Tracker: Check out the latest projections

Jennifer McKenzie, leader of the provincial NDP, will kick off her campaign outside the legislative assembly in Fredericton at noon.

She will then make her way to Saint John where she, along with local NDP volunteers, will be going door-to-door to meet with voters.

Kris Austin, leader of the People's Alliance of New Brunswick, doesn't have any events planned for Thursday. But the party will be holding a campaign kickoff on Saturday in Fredericton.