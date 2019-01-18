Content
New Brunswick

Top New Brunswick education official fired

The deputy minister of education for anglophone schools in New Brunswick has been fired as the Higgs government continues its controversial push to replace French immersion with a new model in less than 10 months.

George Daley no longer deputy minister of anglophone school system

Jacques Poitras · CBC News ·
George Daley, the fired deputy education minister, is also a former teacher, vice-principal and president of the New Brunswick Teachers' Association. (CBC)

An internal memorandum to deputy ministers from executive council clerk Cheryl Hansen, the head of the public service, confirms George Daley "is leaving the department."

He's been replaced by his predecessor, John McLaughlin, who retired from the position on the day Daley was appointed three years ago this week.

The Education Department has two deputy ministers, one for the anglophone school system and one for the francophone system. 

Daley has been replaced by his predecessor, John McLaughlin, who retired from the position on the day Daley was appointed three years ago this week. (CBC )

Daley's firing follows the resignation of education minister Dominic Cardy last month. 

Cardy cited a range of concerns with Premier Blaine Higgs's leadership when he quit but said the premier's push to replace immersion by next fall was the last straw. The department had set September 2024 as the timeline for a new French-second-language program.

In his resignation letter, Cardy accused Higgs of yelling "data, my ass!" at "a senior civil servant" who presented him with statistics he didn't like. 

Daley, a former teacher, vice-principal and president of the New Brunswick Teachers' Association, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The Education Department has two deputy ministers, Marcel Lavoie, left, for the francophone system and, until this week, Daley, for the anglophone system. (Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick)

Liberal leader Susan Holt said in a tweet that she was concerned that "all this upheaval … risks hurting our students, teachers, dept staff & school system. Hoping for some transparency on these decisions."

The memo says McLaughlin will fill in as deputy minister on an interim basis.

McLaughlin co-wrote an independent report released in February that recommended replacing immersion with a program for all students, aimed at helping them achieving a conversational level of French.

He and co-commissioner Yvette Finn warned, however, that government should approach the recommendations cautiously and said a new program required "careful planning" and might take "a number of years" to be fully implemented. 

Instead, Higgs has insisted the new model be in place next fall.

Education Minister Bill Hogan has said students already in French immersion will be allowed to finish the program, with the new model being phased in year by year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jacques Poitras

Provincial Affairs reporter

Jacques Poitras has been CBC's provincial affairs reporter in New Brunswick since 2000. He grew up in Moncton and covered Parliament in Ottawa for the New Brunswick Telegraph-Journal. He has reported on every New Brunswick election since 1995 and won awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association, the National Newspaper Awards and Amnesty International. He is also the author of five non-fiction books about New Brunswick politics and history.

