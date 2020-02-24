Anglophone South to allow complex-needs students back to school for few hours a week

At least one school district is allowing complex-needs students back into school for a few hours up to three times a week starting June 1, according to a letter sent to staff.

The province has previously given some school staff the green light to return to schools starting June 1 to finish up work and plan for the fall semester, but not students.

In the letter, Anglophone South School District superintendent Zoe Watson said the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development prioritized this provincewide initiative.

Bringing students with complex needs back into the classroom is a priority because of the "the number of weeks the students have been at home," she wrote.

She said school officials "have been participating in provincial meetings about how this could happen safely."

The province announced the closure of schools March 13 to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the letter, Watson said each school will choose the students. They will be invited to the school for one hour to 2½ hours weekly up to three times a week between June 1 and June 19.

She said each student will be matched with two educational assistants.

"Support plans developed by school-based teams will focus primarily on play-based and social activities, practising skills that were introduced before schools closed mid-March," she said in the letter.

Watson says programming 'will focus primarily on play-based and social activities, practising skills that were introduced before schools closed mid-March.' (Daniel Cole/Associated Press)

"Students will be identified and families contacted by the school-based team."

Watson said the district has an "extensive guidelines document" to maintain health and safety.

"We will be starting slowly next week and you will hear more from your principal on this initiative," she wrote. "We know this will be important to our families and I want to thank you for your participation."