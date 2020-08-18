Back-to-school briefings cancelled because of election

With the first day of school fast approaching, parents and students will not be getting twice weekly updates on the return-to-school plan from Dominic Cardy, the education minister, as expected.

The plan for the briefings was dropped when an election was called on Monday for Sept. 14.

While candidates began their campaigns, posts on the government's Facebook and Twitter accounts said updates would be provided by Education Department staff.

"Updates on various topics will still be provided by department staff over the next few weeks on dates to be determined," one post said.

A further comment advised that all the updates would be posted on the government's Facebook page.

Cardy held one briefing on Aug. 13 with Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, and promised to provide more details at later briefings on the back-to-school plan.

"I want this Thursday to be a beginning of the process of talking with the public and having it be a conversation," Cardy had said.

The updates were scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 3.

Students start going back to school on Sept. 8.