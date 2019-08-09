New Brunswick economy sheds 7,300 full-time jobs in July, unemployment reaches 8.5%
New Brunswick's economy shed 7,300 full-time jobs in July, pushing the unemployment rate up by nearly a percentage point over the previous month to 8.5 per cent, figures released by Statistics Canada on Friday show.
Gains in part-time work sees province's overall employment drop by 4,800 jobs, Statistics Canada figures show
New Brunswick's economy shed 7,300 full-time jobs in July, pushing the unemployment rate up by nearly a percentage point over the previous month to 8.5 per cent, figures released by Statistics Canada on Friday show.
Overall employment decreased by 4,800 jobs, thanks to gains in part-time employment, according to the monthly labour force survey.
Employment in the province held steady compared to the same time last year.
Across Canada, employment remained relatively unchanged in July for the third consecutive month. The unemployment rate edged up by 0.2 percentage points to 5.7 per cent.
The other provinces that saw decreases in employment included Nova Scotia and Alberta, while Prince Edward Island and Quebec saw increases.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.