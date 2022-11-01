Province takes more active role in N.B. police actions on drug, gun crimes

The provincial government is taking a more active role in how local police forces tackle drug and gun crimes across New Brunswick.

It's doing so through the creation of "integrated enforcement units" in partnership with municipal police forces and the RCMP, according to Woodstock police Chief Gary Forward, who's also president of the New Brunswick Association of Chiefs of Police.

Speaking to CBC News on Thursday, Forward declined to share details of how the program will work, saying the province plans to host its own news conference to announce the partnership at a later date.

CBC News asked the Department of Justice and Public Safety for an interview about how the integrated enforcement units work, why they were formed, and how much they cost.

In an email statement, spokesperson Judy Désalliers said the units are comprised of RCMP, municipal police forces, criminal analysts and Department of Justice and Public Safety peace officers to help address "street and mid-level" drug-related crimes in the province.

She said there are seven units in the province and across them all there are nine RCMP officers, 10 municipal police officers, two criminal analysts and eight Justice and Public Safety officers.

'More busts' on the way: police chief

Désalliers didn't say which municipal police forces are involved in the program, but Fredericton police Chief Martin Gaudet revealed during a committee meeting that his force is one of them.

During a city hall committee meeting, he told councillors that his force received funding from the Department of Justice and Public Safety to hire two new police officers.

Fredericton police Chief Martin Gaudet said funding from the Department of Justice and Public Safety will allow the force to hire two new officers dedicated to its drug crime section. (CBC)

The two officers would add to the six officers already included in the force's drug crime section, he said.

Gaudet said the agreement would also see a Department of Justice and Public Safety officer embedded in the same section, bringing the total of officers on it to nine.

"When bums are in the seats, they're going to do a lot of great work ... and you've already seen some of the busts that have been made in our own jurisdiction [before] this, but with this [program], even more busts," Gaudet said, adding that the program is "well-needed."

Gaudet went on to mention a recent drug bust that was made in southeastern New Brunswick, where RCMP made what might be the largest fentanyl seizure in the province's history.

And in April, Fredericton police boasted making their biggest drug bust in the force's history with the seizure of five and a half kilograms of crystal meth.

No longer working in silos

CBC News asked for an interview with Gaudet about his force's involvement in the program, and a spokesperson deferred comment to the New Brunswick Association of Chiefs of Police.

President Gary Forward said about a year ago, officials with the Department of Justice and Public Safety approached police chiefs, who he said at the time were working in "silos" on the issue of drug and gun crimes.

New Brunswick Association of Chiefs of Police president Gary Forward said police forces had been working in silos until a year ago, when the provincial government offered to help them improve their action on drug-related crimes. (CBC)

He said the department wasn't critical of the way police forces were already handling that file, but wanted to look at ways to improve what they were already doing.

"The chiefs agreed," Forward said. "They thought, 'Can we still handle this on our own? Or can we take new steps to tackle an issue that's supported through multiple partners?'"

Forward said he's never seen an approach like this taken before "but from my perspective, I couldn't be happier with something like this."

About a year ago, former public safety minister Ted Flemming pushed Larry Tremblay out of his job as head of the RCMP in New Brunswick.

In a letter to RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, Flemming said Tremblay's replacement was urgent in order to make drug crime and drug-related crimes the top policing priority in the province.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves also pointed to the issue as a priority, with $3.3 million allocated to "expanded enforcement efforts" in combating drug-related crime in New Brunswick in the 2022-2023 budget.

"Drug dealers and organized criminals are preying on the most vulnerable New Brunswickers, and it has to stop," Steeves said, in his budget speech in March.

"We will make no apologies for working harder to track down and disrupt the dealers who are exploiting human weakness, and imposing consequences."