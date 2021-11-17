New Brunswick drops its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for most government employees

New Brunswick has dropped its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for most employees, except those who work in health care and other vulnerable sectors, and is calling back those who qualify who were placed on unpaid leave five months ago.

"Vaccination will no longer be a condition of employment except for employees working in facilities of the regional health authorities, [Extra-Mural and] Ambulance NB and corrections which remain vulnerable sectors," Cheryl Hansen, clerk of the Executive Council and head of the public service, wrote in an email to provincial government employees Friday.

The leave without pay for unvaccinated employees in all other settings will end on March 28, she said.

As of Jan. 19, the latest figures available, 484 employees remained on indefinite leave without pay because they failed to provide proof of vaccination or a medical exemption.

With the lifting of all provincial COVID-19 restrictions Monday, the vaccination mandate has been under review.

Government officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

'Right thing'

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin applauded the decision, saying it's "the right thing to do."

"Other provinces have already removed the vaccination requirements for employees and it's time for New Brunswick to do the same," he said in a statement.

"We know that vaccinations protect individuals from becoming severely ill with COVID-19 but we also know that it has little to no effect on transmission. We know vaccinated individuals have become infected and have transmitted the virus to others."

Premier Blaine Higgs announced Oct. 5 that all provincial government employees in the civil service, the education system, the health-care system and Crown corporations, as well as staff in long-term care facilities, schools and licensed early learning and child-care facilities had to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 19.

On Nov. 20, employees who were not fully vaccinated and who did not have a medical exemption were sent home without pay.