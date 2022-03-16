New Brunswick donates $100K to Ukraine, Higgs condemns violent actions of Russia
Money to provide humanitarian aid and help Ukraine defend itself against Russian invasion
New Brunswick has donated $100,000 to the National Bank of Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid and to help the country "defend against the invasion by Russian armed forces," the government announced Wednesday.
"I want to condemn the violent actions that Russia has taken against Ukraine," Premier Blaine Higgs said in a statement.
The province supports the federal government and all sanctions it is taking against Russia for the invasion, which began Feb. 24, he said.
On Tuesday, Russia stepped up its bombardment of Kyiv while thousands of civilians fled Mariupol along a humanitarian corridor in what was believed to be the biggest evacuation yet from the desperately besieged seaport. On the diplomatic front, another round of talks began between Russia and Ukraine.
Also on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Canada for its support in his address to the House of Commons but said much more needs to be done, including additional sanctions and a no-fly zone.
More than 3,500 New Brunswick residents are of Ukrainian descent, including some who were born in Ukraine, according to Higgs.
"I cannot imagine how hard it is to watch what is happening, worrying about your family and friends who live there," he said. "Know that New Brunswickers, as well as all Canadians, stand with you and the people of Ukraine."
