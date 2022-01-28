N.B. doctors suspended for being unvaccinated allowed to return to practice

A handful of New Brunswick doctors who were suspended more than four months ago for being unvaccinated against COVID-19 or failing to provide proof can again practise medicine.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of New Brunswick has reinstated five of the nine doctors, including one specialist and four family doctors, registrar Dr. Ed Schollenberg confirmed Wednesday.

Two other specialists are expected to be reinstated on Thursday, he said.

One family doctor has decided to leave the province.

The college has not yet heard back from the other family doctor about their intentions, Schollenberg said.

He offered no comments on the policy reversal.

"All I have to say."

The college is still checking proof of vaccination for prospective new doctors, said registrar Dr. Ed Schollenberg, but that too might change. (CBC)

The doctors were suspended on Nov. 30 at midnight, leaving their patients scrambling to find care in a province already desperate for more doctors.

The number of patients affected isn't known.

About 40,000 people are on New Brunswick's Patient Connect wait list for a primary care provider.

Seven of the suspended doctors worked within the Horizon Health Network, while the other two worked within the Vitalité Health Network, said Schollenberg.

Horizon officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Government policy change takes effect April 11

Schollenberg previously said doctors have to lead by example and also not put their patients' health in jeopardy.

"You can't encourage patients to get vaccinated if you don't get vaccinated yourself," he said earlier.

The about-face comes after New Brunswick announced it's dropping its vaccine mandate for provincial government employees in vulnerable sectors, including health care, effective April 11.

Employees of the regional health authorities and Extra-Mural/Ambulance N.B. who were placed on unpaid leave for failing to provide proof of vaccination can return to work if they follow all mitigation measures required by their employer, based on Public Health guidance, until they are fully vaccinated.

The change also applies to nursing homes and adult residential facilities licensed by the Department of Social Development.

Doctors should be vaccinated, says medical society

Asked whether new doctors who wish to practise in New Brunswick will be required to provide proof of vaccination, Schollenberg replied, "Current docs do not need to be vaccinated. We're still checking new applicants, but haven't made any change there yet."

Asked to clarify whether that too might change, he replied: "It might but we haven't had any yet. One thing at a time."

The New Brunswick Medical Society did not say whether it believes vaccination should be mandatory for doctors, but president Dr. Mark MacMillan did say it continues to believe all physicians should be vaccinated.

"Regardless of whether it is a mandated requirement, our position is that all New Brunswickers, health-care workers included, should follow the scientific evidence, which shows that vaccination is the best means of protecting against severe outcomes related to COVID-19," MacMillan said in an emailed statement.

"As health-care providers we care for the most vulnerable of our citizens. If we are going to encourage people to get vaccinated to better protect themselves and others, we should lead by example."

He noted 99.5 per cent of physicians have "demonstrated that leadership by choosing to get vaccinated."