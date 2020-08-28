When New Brunswick voters go to the polls Sept. 14, they won't see many candidates of colour or members of First Nations or people who identify as LGBTQ.

For example, Alice McKim is one of only three diversity candidates on the Liberal slate.

She says she's proud of her 20-year teaching career and also proud to be a transgender woman seeking the seat for Saint John Harbour, which went Liberal in 2018 by the narrowest of margins — just 10 votes.

"Representation matters," said McKim, who taught law, world issues and family dynamics at Saint John High School before taking leave to campaign.

"What we see on stage at a political rally, it communicates something to everyone in the audience who themselves are searching within and wondering, 'Am I OK? Will I be loved? Will I ever stand on a stage if I live as my true self?'"

McKim said she "got green lit" after being interviewed by Liberal party recruiters.

"To be asked by a major political party to carry their banner, it means a lot," she said while attending a rally in Rothesay to support Clinic 554, the Fredericton-based family medical practice that provides abortion services and transgender care.

Diverse candidates run for Liberals, Greens

The Liberals had to invoke special rules to expedite their selection process in response to the snap election.

Liberal Rene Ephestion is a candidate in Moncton Southwest. (Submitted/Rene Ephestion) Leader Kevin Vickers said the party wanted to promote diversity as much as possible but there wasn't much time to tap new candidates, and women in particular were challenged by the prospect of having to "drop everything" to run.

Vickers said the Liberals will field 10 women candidates in the 49 ridings.

The party's only visible minority candidate is running in Moncton Southwest.

René Ephestion, who immigrated to Canada from France, had considered running for the party leadership in 2019 but didn't get his Canadian citizenship in time.

Now he says he has it and is thrilled at the prospect of being elected as a Black MLA.

Theresa Blackburn is running for the Liberals in Carleton. (Theresa Blackburn/Facebook) "It's so important to show it's possible," said Ephestion. "I do it for my kids and for all youth. If they see change, they'll feel confident that they can do it, too."

Theresa Blackburn, who is running for the Liberals in Carleton, is the party's only self-identified Indigenous candidate, although she wasn't raised in the culture.

In 1996, she connected with her Métis birth mother and also learned her father was Cree from Alberta.

Curtis Bartibogue is running for the Green Party in the riding of Miramichi Bay-Neguac. (Curtis Bartibogue/Facebook)

"But what has shaped me more was my work [as a journalist] in Indigenous communities — six years in Iqaluit and seven in Labrador," said Blackburn.

The only two Indigenous candidates from First Nations in New Brunswick are running for the Green Party.

Curtis Bartibogue, of Esgenoôpetitj, is running in the riding of Miramichi Bay-Neguac.

He said Indigenous people are not inspired by the "same old, same old" of the two traditional parties.

"The Greens actually have stuff in their platform that addresses First Nations issues," said Bartibogue. "They make the connection to the environment and climate change. That means something."

Robert Kryzsko of the Pabineau First Nation is the other Indigenous candidate, running for the Greens in Bathurst-East Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore.

Greens deliver on gender-balance promise

The Greens were the only party to promise a gender-balanced slate and on Thursday, incumbent Megan Mitton said the party had delivered, with 26 female candidates, some of whom she introduced at a news conference in Moncton.

Josephine Watson is running for the Green Party in Moncton South. (CBC) "I know that the people of New Brunswick will be better served in the legislature after this election when the Greens have the most diverse caucus in the history of New Brunswick to represent them," she said.

Josephine Watson also spoke briefly. She's running for the Greens in Moncton South and identifies as bilingual and biracial.

"A diverse representation in our legislature means that leaders will have a lived experience that our voters can relate to," Watson said to applause.

Joanna Killen is running for the Green Party in Saint John Lancaster. (Joanna Killen/Facebook) Carole Chan, the Green Party candidate for Moncton Centre told the CBC she's a first-generation Canadian and that her parents immigrated from Taiwan in the 1960s and '70s.

Another self-identified diversity candidate is Joanna Killen, who is running for the Green Party in Saint John Lancaster.

"I'm queer and polyamorous," she said. "And the party has accepted my relationship status."

While other parties still had gaps in their candidates list, including the Liberals, who had yet to declare a candidate in Fundy-The Isles-Saint John West.

17 women running for PCs

The Progressive Conservatives said on Thursday they had every one in place.

Their complete list of 49 candidates included 17 women, a record for the party, according to campaign leader Louis Léger.

"We're ecstatic," he said.

However, there are no Indigenous PC candidates and none of colour.

Neville Gosman had been seeking the PC nomination in Fredericton South but lost the bid when more party members in the riding voted for Dr. Brian McKinnon.

Mathieu Caissie is the Progressive Conservative candidate for Shediac Bay-Dieppe. (Mathieu Caissie/Twitter) Léger said the party's constitution doesn't allow for candidates to bypass local nomination conventions.

"That's something the ridings protect dearly because they don't want candidates appointed by Fredericton," he said.

"We can encourage [diversity] but at the end of the day it's really a reflection of the ridings."

Only two PC candidates have publicly identified as gay, including Kevin Haché, the candidate in Caraquet, who is a lawyer and the current mayor of Caraquet, and Mathieu Caissie, the candidate for Shediac Bay-Dieppe.

"I feel I'm more progressive," said Caissie, who is also Acadian and a passionate defender of Acadian culture.

"If the party didn't have Progressive in its name, I wouldn't be here."

Deadline today at 2 p.m.

As the hours counted down to Elections NB's Friday 2 p.m. deadline for candidate registrations, the People's Alliance produced a tentative list of 32 names, including a handful of women.

Campaign chair Sterling Wright said all candidates were vetted by a committee. They were interviewed in person, he said. They also agreed to criminal background checks and their social media accounts were checked to make sure that "nothing raised any alarms."

Mackenzie Thomason, the interim leader of the New Brunswick New Democratic Party, says young people make his party's slate diverse. (Jacques Poitras/CBC) Diversity targets were not part of the equation, he said.

"Gender, sexual orientation, age, race or religion, those are not things we consider to be of most importance," said Wright.

"What we're interested in, is people of good character, who have a sincere interest in serving the people of their constituency, and who have a good work ethic. That's far more important to us than the colour of somebody's skin or their gender."

As of Thursday night, the NDP said it was still working to recruit more candidates but did not expect to be on the ballot in all 49 ridings.

Leader Mackenzie Thomason, who only just turned 23, said his party brings diversity through youth.

The party said it had at least a dozen candidates under the age of 30.