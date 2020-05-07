People must 'embrace the risk' of reopening daycares for the sake of recovery, Cardy says

New Brunswick's minister of education says reopening daycares is a risk, but a necessary one.

Dominic Cardy said every stage of reopening in the context of a pandemic that "thrives" outside the province involves risk.

"We have to bluntly embrace the [risk] if we're going to come out on the other side of this as a province with a functioning economy," he said at a press conference Thursday.

Cardy and Nicole Gervais, executive director for early childhood development, answered questions from media as New Brunswick moves into its second phase of recovery from COVID-19.

New Brunswick has not seen a new case of COVID-19 in seven days. There are currently two active cases both of which were travel–related. The province has seen a total of 120 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The government announced regulated daycares can begin reopening May 19 as part of the COVID-19 recovery plan. They've been shut for everyone but essential workers since March. Some daycares laid off workers and closed completely, but others kept their employees and kept charging parents.

Minister of education Dominic Cardy and Nicole Gervais, executive director for early childhood development, answered questions from media Thursday. (Submitted by Government of New Brunswick.)

As part of the reopening rules, Cardy said each child's household bubble "must remain intact."

"If folks break the bubble, they risk exposing their bubble to folks from early childhood education centres," he said.

The requirements for opening include each daycare developing a COVID-19 operation plan, Cardy said. This means they must find a way to keep kids separated, have enhanced cleaning and screen everyone who comes into the facility, including children and workers, by taking temperatures and asking questions about exposure.

He said group sizes will be slightly expanded for older children who will be better at maintaining physical distancing, but younger kids will remain in small group sizes.

"We're taking every reasonable precautions for the health and safety of everyone entering the facility," he said.

The province has also launched an online guide for parents to answer frequently asked questions.

'Critical mass'

Gervais said the province has heard from 50 per cent of childcare facilities, and more than 80 per cent of them will be able to open next Monday.

"We believe that we will have critical mass of available daycares," she said.

Cardy said much like other private businesses allowed to reopen in this new phase, daycares are reopening in a "staggered" way.

Some daycares still don't want to open, and as private businesses, "that is their choice," Cardy said.

Cardy also said there's a plan for a $20 surcharge per child to allow for extra cleaning. This is part of a $1 million-per-month financial package to support operators, Cardy said.

New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy says it's not realistic or desirable to stay at home for years during the COVID-19 pandemic, so people should bluntly embrace the risks that come along with reopening. 1:45

For people who don't feel comfortable taking this risk and sending their children to daycare, Cardy says "they're citizens of a free country."

"If we avoid all risk it means we do not do anything in New Brunswick until ... we develop a vaccine," he said.

Cardy previously said it's fair for parents to keep paying even if their children are not attending daycare because the payments act as a "place holder" for when their children can go back, and the fees help daycares continue paying employees.

The province previously announced it will pay the fees of any parent who lost their income because of COVID-19. This financial assistance will continue for parents still needing it until the end of June "as you prepare to return to work," Cardy said.

Gervais said after direct communication with operators, the province still doesn't know exactly how many parents will be rejoining the workforce and needing childcare or will be making the decision to keep their child home for the summer.

"We're going to be rolling as things come and considering other measures if it is required," she said.

Some parents and operators have been worried about how safe it is to reopen daycares, considering the risk of another outbreak and the challenges of maintaining physical distancing in these facilities.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said she understands those concerns, but the province is taking an "evidence-based" approach where it will "balance the risk with what the necessities are."

Masks, babysitters

Gervais said they're not requiring staff to wear masks in childcare, except in situations where a child or an educator gets sick during the day. Then they need to be isolated from other children and other educators in the daycare. If they can't have a two metre distance while being isolated, they should wear a mask.

She said children under the age of two do not have to wear masks.

"Putting the mask on, taking it off, playing with masks renders the mask worse than useless, encourages people to touch their face."

Gervais said if people need babysitters, they can add a person from outside their bubble, but it's preferable if they can rely on someone within their two-household bubble.