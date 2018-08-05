New Brunswick Day: What's open and what's closed

Plan ahead, New Brunswick Day is here.

Some restaurants, gas stations, cinemas, pharmacies and hotels can stay open under the provinces Days of Rest Act and many tourist venues will be running as usual, but not everything will be open.

Retail and grocery:

WalMart locations are closed

Sobeys locations are closed

Atlantic SuperStore locations are closed

All public libraries are closed

NB Liquor corporate stores will be closed, liquor agents can remain open

Saint John City Market will be closed

Shoppers Drug Mart locations open

Bathurst Mall is closed

Northumberland Square Mall in Miramichi is open 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tourist attractions, galleries:

Magnetic Hill Zoo will be open

Magic Mountain is open

The Beaverbrook Art Gallery will be open 12 to 5 p.m.

Resurgo Place will be open

Kings Landing will be open

Le Pays de la Sagouine is open

Government offices, public services: