New Brunswick Day: What's open and what's closed
It's New Brunswick Day and while some restaurants, cinemas, pharmacies, and gas stations can stay open, many places will close their doors.
Some restaurants, gas stations, cinemas, pharmacies and hotels can stay open under the provinces Days of Rest Act and many tourist venues will be running as usual, but not everything will be open.
Retail and grocery:
- WalMart locations are closed
- Sobeys locations are closed
- Atlantic SuperStore locations are closed
- All public libraries are closed
- NB Liquor corporate stores will be closed, liquor agents can remain open
- Saint John City Market will be closed
- Shoppers Drug Mart locations open
- Bathurst Mall is closed
- Northumberland Square Mall in Miramichi is open 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tourist attractions, galleries:
- Magnetic Hill Zoo will be open
- Magic Mountain is open
- The Beaverbrook Art Gallery will be open 12 to 5 p.m.
- Resurgo Place will be open
- Kings Landing will be open
- Le Pays de la Sagouine is open
Government offices, public services:
- Fredericton City Hall, Saint John City Hall, Moncton City Hall will be closed
- Fredericton Transit is not running
- Codiac Transpo is not running
- Miramichi Transit is not running
- Service New Brunswick will be closed
- All Service Canada Locations will be closed
- Saint John transit will operate on a Sunday schedule