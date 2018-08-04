Beer, Star Trek and swing: 30 cool New Brunswick Day long weekend events

Whether you're into Star Trek or swing dancing, moss or music festivals, you have some weird and wonderful choices for celebrating the 2018 New Brunswick Day long weekend.

Here are 30 of the coolest events happening across the province. Most, happily, are cheap or free.

Remember that musicians, artists, and festival organizers live ever-changing lives, so be sure to call or message ahead to confirm events.

Saturday, Aug. 4

Area 506 Festival. Long Wharf. Gates open at 2 p.m., music starts at 3 p.m. to late Aug. 4 and 5. Regular weekend pass $119/day pass $79. The third annual instalment of the massive two-day music and culture fest includes July Talk, Arkells, and local faves Les Hôtesses D'Hilaire, Tomato/Tomato, the Tortoise, the Hare & the Millionaire and many, many more. Food trucks, craft brews, a shipping container village, Night Market, escape room, laser maze, inflatables and a baby-changing station (!) to keep the kids happy. For those who don't #livelifeuptown, CAA provides shuttle service Saturday and Sunday from the festival to the Kennebecasis Valley and west Saint John. Pickup at the Rothesay Arena from 6 p.m. hourly until 1 a.m., and every half-hour from Lancaster Mall.

Jane Blanchard plays at the 2017 instalment of Area 506. This year's festival gets underway at 3 p.m. Saturday at Long Wharf. (Dave MacGowan)

All Done RV Camping, 1468 Route 890, Newtown. $10. Book a spot at 46-site, full-service RV park in Smith's Creek, just outside of Sussex, and enjoy a long weekend of washer toss, prizes, hot dogs, fireworks, tubing and good clean New Brunswick fun.

Humanorium. Loyalist Plaza (the circle at Market Square). 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 4 to 6. Free. Postmortem photos, weird short films, a carousel made of shopping carts and other curiosities await at this Quebecois art carnival inspired by the freak shows and midways of the 19th century. Some installations might be a little too freaky for young viewers — but hey, it's art.

One of nearly a dozen creepy installations at the Humanorium, a 19th-century carnival inspired touring art exhibition in Saint John until Monday. (EXMURO Arts Publics)

Pegasus. Taco Pica. 96 Germain St. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Since 1987, Alison Cran and Adrian Thornton have entertained with an eclectic mix of jazz, Celtic and medieval, bossa nova and flamenco. The duo plays a dinner-hour gig Saturday night at Taco Pica — an uptown institution since 1994 for its authentic Guatemalan cuisine and frosty, boozy drinks.

Pokemon League. GameZilla, 77 Catherwood St. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. $5. Pokemon players of all skill levels are invited to hang out, play and trade every Saturday morning at Gamezilla. Pokemon professors are on hand with demo decks to teach new players and parents how to play.

Gamezilla hosts Pokemon players of all skill levels on Saturday morning — and interested parents can also learn to play. (The Pokemon Company/Nintendo)

Radio Factory. Fish and Brews Pub, 800 Fairville Blvd. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Free. Radio Factory's official band motto is "you name it, we'll play it. You'll love it!" — and with good reason. They bring their signature high-energy stage show and hits from diverse artists ranging from Lady Gaga to the Eagles to the Bloodhound Gang to Fish and Brew's Pub this weekend.

Women's Self-Defence Meet-Up. Lolë. 39 King St., Brunswick Square. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Trinda McAlduff leads a fun, informative workshop on how to subdue an opponent using grappling techniques. "You will leave feeling confident, strong and ready to take on the world," say organizers. Space is limited: register on Facebook, by phone, or in-store.

Sunday, Aug. 5

Bryophytes: Liverworts & Mosses. Irving Nature Park, 1379 Sand Cove Rd. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Free. Set a leisurely, mossy pace for your Sunday afternoon with an interactive tour of bryophytes: the moisture-loving plant species that thrive along the park's coastline. An interpreter explains the differences between mosses and liverworts, both of which play a vital role in regulating our ecosystem.

What could be more exciting than moss and liverworts? Find out all about them at the Irving Nature Park on Sunday. (irving Nature Park)

Movie Night. Saint John Free Public Library, 1 Market Square. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free. The library screens the 1960 Technirama classic The Trials of Oscar Wilde, which chronicles how Wilde angered the Marquess of Queensberry by having what is (correctly) believed to be a romantic relationship with Queensberry's young son Lord Alfred Douglas. Scandalous.

Peter Finch, Lionel Jeffries and John Fraser star in The Trials of Oscar Wilde, screened free on Sunday at the Saint John Free Public Library. (YoutTube)

Neon Glow. Callie's Pub, 2 Princess St. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. $12 all night, ladies free before 11 p.m. The pub formerly known as Callahan's hosts a special phosphorescent dance party featuring guest DJs Matty Jay and DJ T-REV. For maximum sartorial effect, show up in white and neon colours and dance to hip-hop, top 40, and electronica. First 100 people in the door get free glowsticks.

Saturday, Aug. 4

Acting Out: Two One Act Plays. UNB Centre for Musical Arts, Memorial Hall, 9 Bailey Dr. 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. $15 regular admission/$10 students and seniors. The 2018 NotaBle Acts Theatre Festival presents "Carrion Birds" by Greg Everett, in which the last scion of a cursed family ekes out a meagre living from an impassive wilderness; meanwhile, in "Casualties," Alex Pannier explores what happens when parents fail to be adults.

Afternoon Tea at Maxwell's. Maxwell's Restaurant and Bar, 659 Queen St., 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. $15. Those craving a sober alternative to the Down East Brew Fest (below) can sample a selection of teas and home baking — scones with raspberry jam, delicious traditional sandwiches — at Fredericton's only afternoon tea spot.

Back to the Old Skool is a night of deep house and disco house music hosted by two of the region's veteran DJs. (Facebook)

Back to the Old Skool. The Phoenix (Capital Complex), 362 Queen St. 10 p.m to 2 a.m. $6. The early 1990s rave mantra, P.L.U.R. — or Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect — is the watchword as veteran house DJs Sound Syster (Fredericton) and AcraNymph (Victoria) host a "late night of booty-shaking, high energy love." Tech and deep house elements, indie, and electro.

Cube of Truth. Fredericton City Hall, 397 Queen St., 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free. A group called Anonymous for the Voiceless has organizes this peaceful, vegan art-performance demonstration geared toward "leading bystanders to a vegan conclusion through a combination of local standard-practice animal exploitation footage and conversations with a value-based sales approach."

Wilser’s Room hosts the fabulous Fembots (Sherri Chenard, Marie Claude Landry, and Savannah Doiron) on Saturday evening. (Fembots)

Down East Brew Fest. Carleton St. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. $57.50. Thirty breweries, cideries, and meaderies — Les Brasseurs du Petit-Sault, Trailway, Scow, Geaghan Brothers, Pollen Angels — plus local food vendors converge on Carleton Street for an all-you-can-drink celebration of all things cold and refreshing. More ambitious types can register, starting at 2 p.m. for the Fredericton Beer Run (or bike), with half-kilometre, one mile, 5K or 12K race options before the sampling begins. Non-drinkers can dig the half-kilometre Donut Dash, which is exactly what it sounds like.

Kill Chicago / Snorkelers / Richie Young. Capital Complex, 362 Queen St. 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. $8, 2 for 1 cover until midnight. Fredericton's Kill Chicago animates folk with the rabble-rousing spirit of 1970s Brit punk. They're joined by Snorkelers and Richie Young, who harkens back to the days of 1960s rock and blues.

Funday Brunch! The Capital, 362 Queen St. Reservations required. 11 a.m. to whenever. Drag queens. Tacos. What more could you want? Pop-up taqueria on the Capital patio features drag artists Freeda Whales and Hinky Dinky. Assuage your hangover with a specially priced Bloody Mary, boozy iced coffee, huevos rancheros and chicken tacos with salsa roja on handmade corn tortillas. Door prizes and shenanigans guaranteed. Call ahead or email fundaybrunchfreddy@gmail.com to reserve a seat.

One Year After. Renaissance College, 811 Charlotte Street. 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. $8 regular admission/$5 students and seniors. Notable Acts presents this play by R.M. Vaughan, which chronicles the attempt of the middle-aged protagonist, Elaine, to downsize her belongings. How far will Elaine's downsizing go?

Vocal Cabaret with Fast Ed and the Fembots. Wilser's Room. Capital Complex, 362 Queen St. 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Jazz, soul, jive and pop with the talented and beautiful Fembots (Sherri Chenard, Marie Claude Landry and Savannah Doiron) are followed by bluesman Frank Davis, Fast Ed on keys, Carlos on drums, guitarist John Scott, and Jamie Farkas on bass.

The Cube of Truth, a peaceful art demonstration, might make you feel a little uncomfortable the next time you reach for a burger. (Anonymous for the Voiceless)

Slowcoaster. Outdoor Summer Concerts Series. Officers' Square. 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free. Cape Breton's Slowcoaster fuses ska, reggae, hip-hop and classic house influences to create a unique brand of funky rock and roll.

Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan. Under the Stars Film Series. Officers' Square. 8:50 p.m. to 10:50 p.m. Free. KHHHHAAAAAAAAN! The best film in the Star Trek franchise (argue that point in the typo reports if you must, Trekkers) is screened under the stars, free of charge, in Officers' Square.

Summer Swingout. Royal Canadian Legion Branch #4, 199 Queen St. 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. $15 per workshop/$20 for the dance/$60 weekend pass. Hip cats and kitties: this evening dance is the culmination of a full day of swing dance workshops by Lunou and Jonathan from Montreal, lessons, and live music by the Jenn Russell band. Tickets available at the door or online at frederictonswing.com.

Sunday, Aug. 5

Love Your Covered Bridges Day! Hosted by Association Heritage NB/Association Patrimoine N-B. Free. More of a social media movement than an event, LYCBD is a great excuse for a leisurely Sunday drive to one of New Brunswick's picturesque covered bridges, snap a few photos and share them online using the hashtags #LoveYourBridge2018 #NBCovered #keepthemcovered and #NBHeritage​

NBAAC Jamboree Car Show. Regent Mall, 1381 Regent St. 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Hot rides of all makes and models converge at this annual event hosted by the New Brunswick Antique Auto Club Inc. This year, folks will roll into the area of the mall by the former Sears location.

Saturday, Aug. 4

Celebrate New Brunswick! / Fêtons le Nouveau-Brunswick! Place Resurgo Place, 103 Park St. Free. Thomas Williams House, built in 1883, celebrates New Brunswick with a glimpse into Victorian Moncton - including croquet in the garden and cake in the verandah tearoom. For more information, call (506) 857-0590.

Foam Party. The Hub Sports Pub & Club, 800 Main St. 10 p.m. — late. Slip and slide the night away at this foam party — in which revellers dance on floor covered in suds or bubbles, dispensed from a foam machine. Watch your step.

Mega Market. Moncton Lions Club, 55 Mark Ave. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $3 at the door. The mega market bills itself as something between a community garage sale, maker fair, tailgate and flea market. Gently worn clothes, household goods, decorations, holiday items, baby clothes, toys, art, crafts, crafting supplies, vintage items, among other things will be on offer.

StanceEast Summer Slam Jam: VII. Centennial Park — Parc Centenaire, 811 St George Blvd. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $20 cash at the gate. Auto show featuring DJs, food vendors, and some of the "fastest, nicest and best" race cars from around the Maritimes.

The All-Nations Pow-Wow is Presented by the Friends of Fundy in partnership with Wabanaki Tree Spirit Tours and Events and will include drumming, traditional dancing, Indigenous craft and art sales and food. (Facebook)

Sunday, Aug. 5

All Nations Pow Wow. Fundy National Park. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A celebration of Mi'kmaq, Peskotomuhkati and Wolastoqiyik cultures, including music, food, dances and song of New Brunswick's Indigenous people. Activities include drumming, traditional dancing, Indigenous craft and art sales and food. Presented by the Friends of Fundy in partnership with Wabanaki Tree Spirit Tours and Events.

GeekFest Picnic in the Park. Victoria Park, Cameron St. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Moncton's major convention, GeekFest, isn't for another month — but cosplayers and geek-culture aficionados will dress in their best outfits, take pics, and have fun at this get-together leading up to the big event. BYO food and drinks.