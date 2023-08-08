New Brunswick's roaming holiday may roam no more

The New Brunswick Day holiday has come and gone for another year, with the Higgs government trying to decide whether the official festivities will ever be held outside Fredericton again.

For three decades, different communities around the province took turns hosting the main provincial celebration, a moment in the spotlight marked by music, activities and appearances by dignitaries, including the premier.

But Fredericton has been the site for three years in a row now, and Tourism, Culture and Heritage Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace says it's up in the air whether the event will ever circulate again.

"There has been no decision on whether or not we will step away from that rotation," Scott-Wallace said.

Tourism, Culture and Heritage Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace says it’s up in the air whether the event will ever circulate again. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

She said Fredericton was chosen in 2021 because the province was coming out of COVID-19 restrictions, and the government wanted a big event.

This year, "we considered the rotation again, and I'm not saying that idea is gone, but we really have had such positive reaction to creating this very big deal in the capital."

Tantramar Mayor Andrew Black, the president of the Union of Municipalities of New Brunswick, says the capital city is a logical choice — except for the fact that the honours rotated around the province for decades.

"There are lot of communities in the province. There are lots of communities that have much to offer. You've got urban and rural, francophone and anglophone. You have varied landscapes," he said.

"You've got lots of things to celebrate in different places around the province. So it makes sense for it to jump around."

Black said because of the precedent, "it would be interesting to know what the possible excuse would be for having it in Fredericton."

Andrew Black, the mayor of Tantramar and the president of the Union of the Municipalities of New Brunswick, says the capital city is a logical choice — except for the fact that the honours rotated around the province for decades. (Submitted by Andrew Black)

Scott-Wallace said some municipalities that hosted the party in the past found it a great opportunity but for others, the logistics were daunting.

She said holding it in the same location is easier, and doing it at the legislature provides "common ground" for all New Brunswickers.

But she said she will keep talking to municipalities to gauge their interest.

Then-premier Brian Gallant, left, announced in 2017 that New Brunswick Day celebrations would be held in Edmundston that year. (Government of New Brunswick)

"I felt that it was very special for those communities and that is really why I won't say that that will not continue."

The province began organizing official New Brunswick Day festivities in 1990.

The holiday was first declared in 1976, but until the start of official celebrations 14 years later, it "had little purpose, other than allowing New Brunswickers to benefit from an extra holiday," according to the government's website.

Starting with Miramichi in 1990, the government of the day picked a different community each year to host the main event.

Fredericton hosted it in 2000 and 2018. The other host municipalities have generally been smaller communities. Saint John hosted once, in 1991. Moncton never has.

Fredericton South MLA and Green Leader David Coon said he thinks it is only fair for the official celebrations to be held in different regions. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Under the previous Gallant government, the event was held in Hartland, St. Stephen, Edmundston and Fredericton.

The Higgs government's only non-Fredericton celebration was in Pokemouche in 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a virtual celebration in 2020 and when in-person festivities resumed the following summer, they were held on the lawn of the legislature in Fredericton, as they were again last year and this year.

"I was surprised to see it once again in Fredericton," says Green Leader and Fredericton South MLA David Coon, whose riding includes the legislature lawn where the party has taken place.

"It absolutely should be held around the province, in different regions all the time, as it used to be. That's only fair."