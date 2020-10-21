N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Dalhousie high school remains closed after 2nd case announced
Decision on reopening will be made Friday, says superintendent
Dalhousie Regional High School will remain closed today and Friday after a second case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the northern New Brunswick school.
Public Health said the second case has no connection with the previously identified case at the school in Dalhousie.
A decision on when the school will reopen will be made Friday, Anglophone School District North superintendent Mark Donovan advised parents and guardians in a letter posted on the school's website and Facebook page.
Students from Grade 6 to 12 will continue virtual learning until then.
Six schools in Zone 5, the Campbellton region, have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, including all four schools in Dalhousie, one in Campbellton and one in Balmoral.
And Anglophone School District North says all students are expected to attend school unless they have a doctor's note.
"If parents choose to keep students home when schools are open, there is no expectation for teachers to provide work for those students," superintendent Mark Donovan told parents and guardians in a letter published online.
Donovan said schools or classrooms would be closed for one of two reasons: by direction of Public Health or because of operational problem. One operational issue would be an inability to find replacement staff or supply teachers.
"A classroom or school may need to close, simply because there are not enough staff to operate the class/building."
No student-to-student transmission has been recorded in any school to date, said Public Health.
Zone 5 remains in the orange phase. There are 57 active cases, including six new cases that were announced Wednesday.
The province also recorded the fourth death related to COVID-19, Dalhousie resident, Rheal Vautour. The 71-year-old died Tuesday.
People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.
Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should:
-
Stay at home.
-
Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
-
Describe symptoms and travel history.
-
Follow instructions.
