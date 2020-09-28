The N.B. van man with a plan



When Ryan Brideau made up his mind about making the trip home to visit family in Miramichi this summer, he had some obstacles to overcome.

He needed to be able to keep his day job, tough out that mandatory two-week quarantine, and find an isolated space to do both.

The answer was a 34-year-old used van.

Brideau has made a 1986 Volkswagen Westfalia his home office, quarantine pad, and all-round apartment on wheels.

"I really lucked out," said Brideau. "At first I was researching how to build one of these vans myself, and that takes about a year-and-a-half, typically."

Brideau's customized 1986 Volkswagen Westfalia, with two beds, has been parked in his families backyard in Miramichi while he completes his two-week quarantine. (Submitted by Ryan Brideau)

Instead Brideau was able to track down a previously modified vehicle that was pretty close to what he needed, requiring a few modifications to accommodate his 9-to-5 job as a data scientist for Shopify Inc.

As long as he's able to stay online, there's no real limit to Brideau's travel plans, since his company decided in May to allow workers to work remotely permanently.

Equipped with a full kitchen, two beds and an expanding roof, Brideau also added a large computer monitor to plug his laptop into for work.

With a van equipped with a full kitchen, Brideau has been making the most of his quarantine pad on wheels. (Submitted by Ryan Brideau)

After getting the OK for his plan from the New Brunswick government, he hit the road for his home province. He's currently parked, living in the van in Miramichi and waiting out the two weeks before he hugs his family.

"And then I'm going to do a week after that as well, so I can actually visit more of my family while not being stuck in the backyard and being fully restricted," said Brideau. "A total of three weeks and then I'll be heading back to Ontario.

"But with the numbers going up, I am starting to doubt my own logic," said Brideau, referring to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Ontario. "But I have friends and people back in Ottawa I need to go back to.

Brideau made a few modifications to his van so he could use it as a home office, including installing computer monitors to plug into his laptop. (Submitted by Ryan Brideau)

And a fully committed "van life" isn't in the cards either.

"I like to think of this as more of an extension to my apartment," said Brideau. "It's like a mobile room that I can use and then move around if I have to go somewhere else."

Cost of living

While the freedom of an office on the open road might seem enticing, according to Brideau it isn't for everyone.

"It's definitely not cheap," he said. "It's cheaper than buying an RV."

He was reluctant to say how much he paid for his home away from home, and there's an added cost to owning a 34-year-old vehicle as well.

"It comes with its own hiccups," said Brideau. "I have a lot of gear in the van to help with breakdowns. So you have to be a little bit mechanically inclined and willing to roll with the punches."

"I wouldn't say it's for everyone. But if you're the kind of person who likes to fix things and doesn't mind taking the hard path every now and then, it's a great way to travel and get out of your house for a while."