N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 2 deaths reported Sunday, 126 people in hospital

New Brunswick reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday.

They include a person age 80 to 89 in the Moncton region and a person 70 to 79 in the Bathurst region. The province reported eight COVID-19 deaths on the weekend and now has 209 deaths in total related to the virus.

There are 126 people in hospital with COVID-19, the province said.

Of those in hospital, 101 are 60 and over and three are 19 and under. There are 10 people in intensive care with six on ventilators.

There are 74 people in hospital with COVID-19 who were admitted for other reasons.

A total of 545 tested positive through a PCR test, the province said Sunday, and 584 declared they had tested positive with a rapid test

A total of 1,603,873 vaccine doses have been administered in the province, with 91.7 per cent having a first dose, 83.7 per cent having two doses and 38.2 per cent having a booster shot.

Demonstration in Moncton over pandemic restrictions

Over a thousand people turned up to protest government-imposed restrictions and vaccination mandates in downtown Moncton on Sunday.

Parts of Main Street and Assomption Boulevard were closed for about an hour. Between 1,200 and 1,500 people were there, according to Codiac RCMP estimates.

The RCMP estimates over 1,2,00 were in attendance to protest against government restrictions in Moncton on Sunday. (Felix Arsenault/Radio-Canada)

No one was arrested or ticketed, they say.

Drivers also slowed traffic along the border between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in protest around noon.

New Brunswick RCMP warned of possible delays in the area for motorists.

Highway 104 by the border in Nova Scotia was reduced to one lane in both directions.

This all comes a day after two people were arrested at a protest in Fredericton

Parents urged to book vaccinations for their children

The province is urging parents and guardians to book vaccine appointments for their children. To date, 54 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received their first dose.

"Children are expected to return to in-person school by the end of the month and will benefit greatly from vaccination," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release Sunday.

"I'm calling on all parents with kids in this age group to book an appointment now for their child's first dose if they are not yet vaccinated, or for their second dose if they are eligible."