N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 10 new cases in province, Edmundston schools impacted

New Brunswick's active case count remains high in the Edmundston region, after nine new cases were announced in the area on Sunday.

Public Health is reporting 10 total new cases.

There are 153 total active cases in the province, including 116 in Zone 4.

Twenty people are in the hospital, including 12 in intensive care.

In the Edmundston region, the nine new cases include:

Three people 19 and under.

A person in their 20s.

Three people in their 30s.

A person in their 40s.

A person in their 50s.

In the Saint John region, there is one new, travel-related case:

A person in their 40s.

(CBC News)

There are 16 active cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1), 12 in the Saint John region (Zone 2), eight in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and one in the Bathurst region (Zone 6).

The Campbellton and Miramichi regions have no known active cases.

New Brunswick has confirmed 1,788 total cases since the start of the pandemic, including 1,601 recoveries. There have been 33 deaths.

Public Health conducted 927 tests on Saturday for a total of 275,475.

Edmundston schools confirm cases

A school in the Edmundston area is asking all students and staff to self-isolate this week after confirming an additional positive case of COVID-19.

École Saint-Jacques has notified school community members and said testing will take place. Public Health has asked people at the school to self-isolate until Friday at midnight, while contact tracing is underway.

École Saint-Jacques in Edmundston has confirmed multiple cases of COVID-19. It remains closed under lockdown restrictions. (Bernard LeBel/Radio-Canada)

Possible exposure to a case was confirmed at Cité-Des-Jeunes-A.-M. Sormany in Edmundston. Public Health said anyone who was at the school on April 12 should self-monitor for symptoms.

Both schools have been closed since the Edmundston and Upper Madawaska area were placed under lockdown restrictions. No impact to learning is expected.

New possible exposures

Public Health has identified possible public exposure to COVID-19 in Saint John and Edmundston:

Service New Brunswick, 15 King Square North, Saint John, on Tuesday, April 13 , between 3:45-5 p.m.

, between 3:45-5 p.m. Jean Coutu, 77 Victoria St., Edmundston on Friday, April 16, between 1: 30-2 p.m.; on Wednesday, April 14, between noon-12:45 p.m.; and on Monday, April 12, between 3-3:30 p.m.

between 1: 30-2 p.m.; on between noon-12:45 p.m.; and on between 3-3:30 p.m. Rocky's Sports Bar, 7 Market Square, Saint John, on Tuesday, April 13 between 2:15-4:30 p.m.

Public Health also identified a traveller who may have been infected while on the following flights on April 15:

Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 11:53 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:08 p.m.

People who were at these areas are eligible to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are not experiencing symptoms.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: