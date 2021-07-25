N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 64 per cent of eligible residents double vaccinated

A total of 564,857 first doses have been administered, with 445,691 second doses noted on the province's COVID-19 dashboard.

The province also hit a vaccine milestone on Saturday in announcing one million COVID-19 vaccines in total have been administered. The current number of vaccines administered stands at 1,010,548.

Currently, 64.3 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 81.5 per cent have had a first dose.

Public health and government officials announced Friday the province is dropping all pandemic restrictions as of midnight next Friday.

Sunday numbers

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with zero people in hospital with the virus.

There are now 6 actives cases, down from 10 active cases.

There have been 2,350 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 2,297 recoveries and 46 deaths.

There were 434 COVID-19 tests conducted on Friday, bringing the pandemic total to 377,468.

Mobile clinics

No mobile vaccination clinics are scheduled this weekend, but several are scheduled for next week.

Village Hall, 199 Main St., Canterbury, Monday, July 26, between noon and 5 p.m.

Triple C Recreation Centre, 817 Rockland Road, Rockland, Tuesday, July 27, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Juniper Community Centre, 6840 Route 107, Juniper, Wednesday, July 28, between noon and 4 p.m.

Recreation Centre, 160 Klokkedahl Hill Road, New Denmark, Thursday, July 29, between noon and 4 p.m.

Saint-Paul Golden Age Club, 6532 Route 515, Saint-Paul, Thursday, July 29, between noon and 6 p.m.

Knights of Columbus Hall, 22 Hallett Road, Beechwood, Friday, July 30, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

People attending a mobile vaccination clinic are asked to bring their medicare card, a record of vaccination if receiving their second dose, and a signed consent form.

A list of upcoming mobile and walk-in clinics is available online.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.