N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 53 new cases, exposure sites concentrated in Saint John

There were 53 new cases of COVID-19 announced in New Brunswick on Sunday.

Of the cases, 41 were unvaccinated and 12 were fully vaccinated.

There are 15 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including nine in intensive care.

Those in hospital include 12 who are unvaccinated. Eight of those patients are in intensive care.

There were 521 tests completed on Saturday, an increase from the 319 tests done the previous day.

The province has seen a decrease in testing because several test centres were closed due to a strike by members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

Health-care workers began returning to work on Saturday.

A total of 85.9 per cent of New Brunswickers 12 or older are fully vaccinated, and 92.9 per cent have received their first vaccine dose.

There were 56 recoveries Sunday, leaving 473 active cases in the province. New Brunswick has had 6,769 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 6,174 recoveries so far.

The new cases of the virus include:

Moncton region, Zone 1, 30 cases:

15 people under 19.

A person 20-29.

Three people 30-39.

Four people 40-49.

Three people 50-59.

Three people 60-69.

A person 80-89.

Twenty-three cases are still under investigation, while seven are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Saint John region, Zone 2, four cases:

A person under 19.

A person 30-39.

A person 40-49.

A person 50-59.

All the cases remain under investigation.

Fredericton region, Zone 3, four cases:

Two people under 19.

A person 40-49.

A person 60-69.

All the cases remain under investigation.

Edmundston region, Zone 4, one case:

A person under 19

The case is under investigation.

Miramichi region, Zone 7, 14 cases:

Six people under 19

Two people 20-29;

Five people 30-39; and

A person 50-59.

All 14 cases are still under investigation.

Public exposure notices

The province shared new public exposure notices on Sunday, with 10 concentrated in the Saint John area, where circuit breaker measures remain in effect.Several of the exposure sites in the area include bars and restaurants.

The new exposure sites include:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Oct. 31 – Junior swim class – Dieppe Aquatic and Sports Centre (111 Aquatique St., Dieppe)

(111 Aquatique St., Dieppe) Oct. 31 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Centre Père Patrice Leblanc (91 Murphy Ave., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Oct. 29 to Nov. 5 – Exhibition Park Raceway - Sulky Room Lounge – 37 McAllister Dr., Saint John)

– 37 McAllister Dr., Saint John) Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 – Valley Redemption Centre (1 Market St., Quispamsis)

(1 Market St., Quispamsis) Oct. 31 between 10:00 a.m. and 12 p.m. – The Grove Lounge (533 Westmorland Rd., Saint John)

(533 Westmorland Rd., Saint John) Nov. 3 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Foodland Grand Bay (3701 Westfield Rd., Grand Bay-Westfield)

(3701 Westfield Rd., Grand Bay-Westfield) Nov. 3 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Dooly's (120 McDonald St., Saint John)

(120 McDonald St., Saint John) Nov. 1 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Dooly's (120 McDonald St., Saint John)

(120 McDonald St., Saint John) Oct. 31 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. - Stewart Hurley Arena (Hickey Rd., Saint John)

(Hickey Rd., Saint John) Oct. 29 between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Swiss Chalet (86 Consumers Dr., Saint John)

(86 Consumers Dr., Saint John) Oct. 28 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Suwanna (293 Lancaster Ave., Saint John)

(293 Lancaster Ave., Saint John) Oct. 27 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Moosehead Small Batch Brewery (89 Main St. W. Saint John)

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Nov. 4 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (577 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(577 Victoria St., Edmundston) Nov. 4 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should still get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms, are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point of care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19 so even if their results comes back negative, they should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

Circuit breakers

In the Saint-John area, regions under circuit breaker measures include New River Beach and Lepreau, the communities of Clarendon and Welsford, the community of Head of Millstream, and all communities in Saint John and Kings counties.

Circuit breaker measures, which were extended for another week on Thursday, also remain in effect in the Moncton region up to Sainte-Anne-de-Kent.

Private gatherings in these areas are limited to people who live together, caregivers for any of those people, plus any parent, child, sibling, grandparent or grandchild of those people who requires support, plus any one additional person who lives alone at another address who requires support. Non-essential travel to or from circuit breaker regions is restricted.

Canada-U.S. border reopening Monday

The U.S. land border will be re-opening to Canadians on Monday.

Canadian travellers will have a number of rules they need to follow, both to get into the U.S., and to return. (David Common/CBC)

Those travelling from Canada by air must show a negative COVID-19 PCR test before entering the country. Those coming by land must show proof of vaccination.

Here's what you need to have to enter the U.S. by air:

A negative COVID-19 viral test taken within three days of your arrival into the U.S. or,

A positive COVID-19 test taken within three months before your arrival into the U.S. and a letter from your healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you were cleared to travel

Proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Vaccines accepted will include FDA-approved or authorized and WHO Emergency Use Listing vaccines

Here's what you need to re-enter New Brunswick:

Proof of enrolment in New Brunswick's travel registration program.

A negative COVID-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours of your arrival in Canada or a positive COVID-19 test taken between 14 and 180 days before your arrival in Canada.

A quarantine plan in the event you don't meet the requirements of a fully vaccinated traveller.

Uploaded proof of vaccination, quarantine information, and travel information up to 72 hours before entry into Canada. For people arriving by boat or ferry, ArriveCan can be used to submit proof of vaccination within 72 hours before or when you enter Canada. People with a disability and others in special circumstances may be exemp.t

All other travel-related documents.

A list of accepted COVID-19 tests can be found on the Government of Canada website .

These tests use methods such as a nasopharyngeal swab, nose swab, or saliva sample.

Some people may be selected for mandatory randomized testing, even if fully vaccinated. In the case this happens, you:

Must take the arrival test as directed on the day you enter Canada

May have specimen collected upon arrival or receive a home kit to complete within 24 hours of entering Canada

Don't have to wait for the results; you can travel on to your final destination, including taking connecting flights

Don't have to quarantine while waiting for your results

Are not required to pay a fee for the arrival test

People who have already recovered from COVID-19 within the past 14 to 180 days before arrival; who are arriving by boat; or children under the age of 5 are exempt from arrival testing. Visit the Government of Canada's website to see who is qualified for exemption .

Travellers who don't comply with testing requirements may not be exempted from quarantine, and may also be required to go to a quarantine facility, face fines, or other enforcement measures.

"Final determination of entry eligibility and quarantine requirements is made by a government official at the border based on the information presented at the time of entry into Canada," reads a statement from Health Canada media relations.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.