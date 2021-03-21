N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Active cases steady into Sunday

New Brunswick's active COVID-19 case count remains steady after reporting three new cases on Saturday.

Those cases are all in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) and linked to previous cases.

The province has 49 active cases of COVID-19.

There are eight active cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1), four in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), 20 in the Edmundston region, one in the Bathurst region (Zone 6) and 16 in the Miramichi region (Zone 7).

The Campbellton region (Zone 5) and the Saint John region (Zone 2) are the only parts of the province with no known active cases.

Public Health has confirmed 1,489 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 1,409 recoveries. There have been 30 deaths.

The province is continuing to expand eligibility for being vaccinated against COVID-19. People 80 and older, health-care workers, regulated health-care professionals, people with complex medical conditions and first responders can currently make appointments.

More information on who is eligible and how to book an appointment can be found here .

Officials are urging New Brunswickers not to call doctors, pharmacies or 811 until their age group until an announcement is made about their age group.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online .

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: