N.B. COVID-19 roundup: More schools closed because of outbreaks

Several schools in the Francophone South School District and the Anglophone East School District stayed were closed today because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

École Anna-Malenfant, École Saint-Henri, and École Sainte-Thérèse are all closed because of public health measures taken after they recorded cases.

Students at Port Elgin Regional High School and Tantramar Regional High School have moved to distance learning for both Thursday and Friday because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The school year has been punctuated by closures across the province from the start, with these schools joining a growing list of schools that have had to close their physical doors to allow for contact-tracing and self-isolation.

Previous public exposure notices

Public Health has identified new places where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus over the past two weeks. They include two departments of the Moncton Hospital, a church in Saint-Quentin, an amusement ride business and numerous restaurants, grocery stores and retailers.

Here is the detailed list:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Sept. 19 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Tandoori Zaika (196 Robinson St., Moncton)

(196 Robinson St., Moncton) Sept. 18 between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – St. James' Gate (14 Church St., Moncton)

(14 Church St., Moncton) Sept. 18 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. – East Coast Amusements of New Brunswick (377 Killam Dr., Moncton)

(377 Killam Dr., Moncton) Sept. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Moxies Grill and Bar (10 Wyse St., Moncton)

(10 Wyse St., Moncton) Sept. 16 between 8 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Moncton Hospital emergency department (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

(135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Sept. 13, 14, and 15 between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Moncton Hospital post-anesthetic care unit (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Sept. 17 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Gahan House Restaurant (87 Prince William St., Saint John)

(87 Prince William St., Saint John) Sept. 17 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Royal King – Taste of India (165 Union St., Saint John)

(165 Union St., Saint John) Sept. 12 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Kennedy Inn Restaurant (218 Water St., Saint Andrews)

(218 Water St., Saint Andrews) Sept. 11 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Sea Breeze Restaurant and Patio (49 King St., Saint Andrews)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 15, 16, and 17– Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 15 between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. – All Aboard Ultramar (318 Main St., Bath)

(318 Main St., Bath) Sept. 13 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Gorey Auto Repair (9799 Route 105, Beechwood)

(9799 Route 105, Beechwood) Sept. 12 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – JP's Restaurant (5295 Route 560, Riviere de Chute)

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Sept. 18 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Boston Pizza (164 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(164 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Hart (180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Paradis des Bonbons (180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 17 between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 17 between 8:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (44 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(44 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – St. Sacrement Catholic Church (188 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(188 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 17 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Co Opérative de St-Quentin Ltée (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 16 between 12:35 p.m. and 1:05 p.m. – Esso (15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 15 between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Co Opérative de St-Quentin Ltée (145 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 13, 14, and 15 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Dépanneur McCormick (178 Monseigneur Martin E Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(178 Monseigneur Martin E Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 14 between 3:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. – Esso (15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 14 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 14 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (44 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(44 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 11 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 16 between 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. – Kent Building Supplies (950 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(950 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 16 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Dollarama (520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 16 between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. – Canadian Tire (520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 18 between 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. – House of Lee (315 Main St., Bathurst)

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

Atlantic COVID roundup

Nova Scotia reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 127.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 23 new cases and announced all towns and communities along routes 410 to 419 on the Baie Verte Peninsula would move to Alert Level 3 at midnight after community spread was confirmed in an outbreak in the area totalling 42 cases. The province now has 77 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and has 47 active cases.

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Sept.14 – Air Canada Flight 8502 – from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:25 p.m.

– from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:25 p.m. Sept. 8 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:53 p.m.

Public Health has also identified other places in the province where people may have been exposed to the virus over the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Sept. 13 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.– Miss Cue (459 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(459 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 12 between noon and 2 p.m. – Centennial Park playground (811 St. George Blvd., Moncton)

playground (811 St. George Blvd., Moncton) Sept. 11 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – A & C Convenience Store laundromat (369 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton)

(369 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton) Sept. 11 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Tide and Boar Brewing (1335 Main St., Moncton)

(1335 Main St., Moncton) Sept. 10 between 9 p.m. and midnight – Daquiri Smokehouse (3 Acadie Rd., Bouctouche)

(3 Acadie Rd., Bouctouche) Sept. 10 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Pirate de la Mer (10 Industrielle Rd., Bouctouche)

(10 Industrielle Rd., Bouctouche) Sept. 10 between 1:30 p.m. and midnight – P'tit Pub du Tchè (40 Irving Blvd., Bouctouche)

(40 Irving Blvd., Bouctouche) Sept. 10 between 10:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre Emergency Room (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 10 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. – McDonald's (420 Paul St., Dieppe)

(420 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 9 and 10 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Supercuts (45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

(45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton) Sept. 9 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Swiss Chalet (80 Champlain St., Dieppe)

(80 Champlain St., Dieppe) Sept. 8 between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre Emergency Room (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 8 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Moncton Golf & Country Club clubhouse (212 Coverdale Rd., Riverview)

(212 Coverdale Rd., Riverview) Sept. 8 between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Supercuts (45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

(45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton) Sept. 8 between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. – Golf Town (52 Wyse St., Moncton)

(52 Wyse St., Moncton) Sept. 8 between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre outpatient clinic (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 8 and Sept. 7 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. – MacDonald Buick GMC Cadillac ( 111 Baig Blvd. Moncton)

111 Baig Blvd. Moncton) Sept. 7 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. – TH Sports Group, Sports Complex (184 Barker St., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Sept. 12 between 9:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. and between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Abundant Life United Pentecostal Church (488 Main St., Sussex)

(488 Main St., Sussex) Sept. 11 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Canadian Tire (138 Main St., Sussex)

(138 Main St., Sussex) Sept. 9 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Dollarama (286 Main St., Sussex)

(286 Main St., Sussex) Sept. 8 between 11 a.m. and noon – Starbucks (15 Depot Ct., Saint John)

(15 Depot Ct., Saint John) Sept. 8 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Starbucks (641 Harding St., Saint John)

(641 Harding St., Saint John) Sept. 8 between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Starbucks (30 Lacey St., Rothesay)

(30 Lacey St., Rothesay) Sept. 8 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Dollarama (101 McAllister Dr., Saint John)

(101 McAllister Dr., Saint John) Sept. 7 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Walmart (450 Westmorland Rd., Saint John)

(450 Westmorland Rd., Saint John) Sept. 7 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Superstore (168 Rothesay Ave., Rothesay)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 14 and 15 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Carl's Dairy Bar (1301 W. Riverside Dr., Perth-Andover)

(1301 W. Riverside Dr., Perth-Andover) Sept. 13, 14, and 15 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Full Body Fitness (800 St. Marys St., Fredericton)

(800 St. Marys St., Fredericton) Sept. 13 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 13 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Tim Hortons (22 F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover)

(22 F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover) Sept.12 between 10 a.m. and noon and between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Calvary Tabernacle (12 Legion St., Perth-Andover)

(12 Legion St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 13 between noon and 6 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 12 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 10 between 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. – Acorn Restaurant (10 Route 635, Lake George)

(10 Route 635, Lake George) Sept. 9 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Jimmy Flynn concert Capital Exhibit Centre (361 Smythe St., Fredericton)

(361 Smythe St., Fredericton) Sept. 8 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Turning Point Pentecostal Church (2031 Route 3, Harvey)

(2031 Route 3, Harvey) Sept. 8 between noon and 5 p.m. – Kings Landing (5804 Route 102, Prince William)

(5804 Route 102, Prince William) Sept. 7 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Northeast Christian College – Opening Service (128 River St., Fredericton)

(128 River St., Fredericton) Sept. 7 between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Northeast Christian College – Dinner (128 River St., Fredericton)

Edmundston Region, Zone 4:

Sept. 20 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Marché Bonichoix D. Poitras (746 Main St., Saint Leonard)

(746 Main St., Saint Leonard) Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 13 to 19 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – O'Régal Restaurant (8014 Route 17, Kedgwick North)

(8014 Route 17, Kedgwick North) Sept. 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 17 between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Jean-Daigle Centre (85 15-Aout Rd., Edmundston)

(85 15-Aout Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 17 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Plaso Dent (391 Front Rd., Grand Falls)

(391 Front Rd., Grand Falls) Between Sept. 9 and 17 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – OK Tire (5 Mgr Martin Ouest Rd., Saint-Quentin)

Sept. 9 and 17 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – (5 Mgr Martin Ouest Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept.16 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Auberge Évasion de Rêves (11 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(11 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 16 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 15 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – DocBraces (630 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(630 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Sep. 14 and 15 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Big John Gym (11 St-Jean Baptiste Rd., Kedgwick)

(11 St-Jean Baptiste Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 14 between 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Resto Pub Sportif (132 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(132 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 14 between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 14 between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 11 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 11 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Grand Falls Farmers' Market (68 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(68 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 11 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sept. 10 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, and 10 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Merritt Press (208 Main St., Grand Falls)

(208 Main St., Grand Falls) Sept. 9 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 8 and 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – CCNB – Edmundston campus (35, rue du 15 août, Edmundston)

(35, rue du 15 août, Edmundston) Sept. 8 and 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – UMCE Université de Moncton, Edmundston campus (165 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(165 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 8 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Le Grand-Saut (155 Broadway Bd., Grand Falls)

(155 Broadway Bd., Grand Falls) Sept. 8 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Jean Coutu (276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 8 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – A&A Ouellette Entreprise Ltd (1423 Tobique Rd., Drummond)

(1423 Tobique Rd., Drummond) Sept. 7 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Sept. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire (384 Val-d'Amour Rd., Atholville)

(384 Val-d'Amour Rd., Atholville) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Salon du Centre (157 Water St., Campbellton)

(157 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 17 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB-Campbellton Campus (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

(47 Village Ave., Campbellton) Sept. 16 between 8:30 a.m. and noon – CCNB-Campbellton Campus (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

(47 Village Ave., Campbellton) Sept. 14 and 15 – Nailz by Tania (162 Water St., Campbellton)

(162 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 12 and Sept. 11 between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Tim Hortons (75 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(75 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 10 between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Tap's Bar (42 Water St., Campbellton)

(42 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 8 and 9 between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Gym Fitness (384 Dover St., Campbellton)

(384 Dover St., Campbellton) Sept. 8 and 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – CCNB – Campbellton (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

(47 Village Ave., Campbellton) Sept. 7 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (25 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

(25 Savoie Ave., Atholville) Sept. 7 between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Restigouche Walk-In Clinic (68 Water St., Campbellton)

(68 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 7 between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Salon de Coiffure Cheveux Modern Hair (59 Water St., Campbellton)

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Alcool NB Liquor (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Sobeys (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 17 between 6 p.m. and 18 p.m. – Joey's Pub (2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 17 between 10:30 a.m. and noon – Atlantic Host (1450 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst)

(1450 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst) Sept. 14 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB-Bathurst Campus (75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst)

(75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst) Sept. 13 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. – CCNB-Bathurst Campus (75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst)

(75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst) Sept. 12 and 13 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire (520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 12 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Cast & Crew (588 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(588 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 10 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.. – Pur & Simple (930 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(930 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 8 between 8 a.m. and noon – CCNB – Bathurst Campus, Main Building (725 Collège Rd., Bathurst)

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Sept. 11 between noon and 1 p.m. – Fundy Line Restaurant (869 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(869 King George Highway, Miramichi) Sept. 10 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – River Signs (2311 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(2311 King George Highway, Miramichi) Sept. 8 and 9 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. – River Signs (2311 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(2311 King George Highway, Miramichi) Sept. 9 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Jungle Jim's Restaurant (2441 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(2441 King George Highway, Miramichi) Sept. 8 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Cali.Co. Café (1 Allan St., Miramichi)

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.