N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Higgs, Russell and Cardy to update province on rising numbers

The New Brunswick government will provide an update on two COVID-19 outbreaks in the province at a news briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Premier Blaine Higgs, Education Minister Dominic Cardy and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer, will all speak at the briefing, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

New Brunswick has 76 active cases of COVID-19, a record number for the pandemic in the province. Almost all of the cases are in the Moncton region (Zone 1) or the Campbellton region (Zone 5). Five people are in hospital, including one in intensive care.

There are two active cases in the Fredericton region, or Zone 3.

4 schools with confirmed cases

Dalhousie Regional High School is the fourth school to confirm a positive case of COVID-19 as Zone 5, the Campbellton region, tries to get its second outbreak of the pandemic under control.

Anglophone North School District superintendent Mark Donovan advised in a post on the school website that students would be moving to virtual learning for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sugarloaf Senior High School in Campbellton and two elementary schools in Dalhousie — Académie Notre-Dame and L.E. Reinsborough School — each announced a case earlier. Those schools are closed Tuesday.

Other schools, Campbellton Middle School and Lord Beaverbrook School in Campbellton, have been warning parents and guardians there may have been possible exposures after the confirmation of active cases at schools in the region.

The principals for each school said they were working with Public Health to identify any students or school staff who might have been in contact with a case.

Other schools in Zone 5 remain open for students.

But students in other districts across the province were told if they had travelled to either of the regions with outbreaks — Moncton and Campbellton — over the Thanksgiving weekend they must wear a mask at all times at school and on the bus for 14 days.

Students in kindergarten to Grade 8 can remove their masks at their desks, when eating and drinking, and when engaged in physical activity. High school students have to leave their masks on unless they are eating and drinking, or engaged in physical activity.

Mayors wonder if this outbreak should close all schools

Both Campbellton Mayor Stephanie Anglehart Paulin and Dalhousie Mayor Normand Pelletier say they are waiting each day to hear of more cases in their region while hoping the outbreak in Zone 5 can be brought under control quickly.

"This is serious and we can't just let all our schools be infected and not act upon it," said Anglehart Paulin. "I understand that the ones that have been in contact are in quarantine, but it certainly doesn't put the mind at ease for the rest that have to go sit in that classroom."

The Campbellton mayor said she wonders if all schools should be closed to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Pelletier agreed if it continues to spread, schools should close.

Zone 5 is dealing with a second outbreak, following one that began at the end of June at a nursing home in Athoville. The region was moved back into a more restrictive recovery phase Friday, forcing some businesses to close.

Both mayors said they are concerned about the impact the closure will have on small businesses forced to close again.

Eel River Bar First Nation returns to red phase

Eel River Bar First Nation has moved back to the red phase of its community recovery plan after learning three members of the community or staff were exposed positive cases of COVID-19.

Enhanced mask use is now required at schools in orange-level regions. (Shutterstock/Harry Wedzinga)

In a letter to the community, Chief Sacha LaBillois Kennedy said all band operations and projects will stay closed for seven days.

The First Nation community is in Zone 5, where there are 32 active cases of COVID-19.

"Please know that we did not make this decision lightly, and we have been looking at all perspectives, we feel that it was necessary in order to continue to protect the community and the staff from the spread and risks of COVID-19," LaBillois Kennedy wrote.

LaBillois Kennedy said the situation will be monitored closely and the community would be updated Oct. 18.

Nova Scotia town responds to Moncton cases

Amherst Mayor David Kogon said people in his community are concerned about the outbreak in the Moncton region and will be following the province's request not to travel in and out of that zone unless the travel is essential.

Kogon, who is also a doctor at the Moncton City Hospital, has decided he will follow the same protocol that was put in place in March.

As an essential worker, he was permitted to cross the provincial border between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia but could only go to work.

"I was not allowed to go anywhere else in New Brunswick other than to go to hospital and get my car and come home."

"I'm going to self-impose that same restriction until I'm comfortable that there's not going to be any community spread in Moncton."

Driver testing cancelled in two zones

Service New Brunswick said Monday it will cancel all in-car driver tests in Zones 1 and 5 but commercial driver testing will continue with increased precautions in place.

Customers from outside the two zones who have scheduled appointments for commercial tests and written tests in those zones will be rebooked in non-impacted zones.

Those in zones 1 and 5 with appointments in other zones will have their appointments cancelled to "discourage travel outside their zones."

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: