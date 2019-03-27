N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Fully vaccinated Americans welcomed with excitement and wary eye

Canada started easing border restrictions for visitors from the U.S. on Monday, and Woodstock Mayor Arthur Slip describes the feeling in his town as a combination of excitement and apprehension.

"I would say most people in our community are glad to see this change coming," he said.

"But everyone is going to continue monitoring. We're certainly watching the numbers."

It's been a month since fully vaccinated Canadian travellers have been allowed to return home and skip quarantine.

The loosening of restrictions continued Monday with fully vaccinated Americans, who can now enter the country. They won't have to quarantine.

"Probably the greatest impact is going to be seen in family visits and people from the U.S. that own vacation properties here," said Slipp.

That's the group of Americans who are expected to enter the border first.

During the pandemic, Slipp said, tourism in western New Brunswick was hit hard.

"The New Brunswick staycation and the Atlantic bubble has given some internal and Atlantic travel, but the American visitor here in western New Brunswick is a very, very important part of our tourism season."

He said restaurants and motels were the businesses who suffered the most, but the border closure also took a toll on retail businesses up and down the St. John River.

The Houlton-Woodstock border crossing. (Google Maps)

Comfort in technology

Slipp said he finds comfort in Arrive Canada, an app that requires travellers entering Canada to pre-register and upload documents such as their negative COVID-19 test results and their proof of vaccination.

He also said a number of people in Woodstock and towns nearby have said they will continue to use their masks, and that others are being considerate and understanding of these individuals.

"Apprehensive remains the word of the day. But a year and a half is a long time.We're getting ready to open for business."

Travellers have to pre-register on the ArriveCAN application before they enter Canada for non-essential travel. (CBC / Radio-Canada)

Will Americans co-operate?

Dr. Anna Banerji, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of Toronto, says the reopening of the border is good for the economy and for families who will finally be able to reunite after a long time.

"But America clearly doesn't have COVID under control," she told Information Morning Fredericton.

She was already concerned that some provinces, including Alberta, have stopped contact tracing when new COVID-19 cases emerge.

"And you need to do contact tracing to know where the source is and if it is coming from the States."

Now she's also concerned that children from the U.S. who are less than 12 years old and have fully vaccinated parents will not have to complete 14 days of quarantine when they enter Canada.

"We're going to be introducing a lot more COVID here in slightly different strains, so we have to monitor it very closely," she said.

According to Banerji, it wouldn't be surprising if some border regulations are reinstated if there is a rapid escalation of COVID, or an introduction of new variants

Banerji said the U.S. is well into its fourth wave of COVID-19 and the loosening of restrictions might accelerate a fourth wave in Canada.

"And my question is, will Americans be co-operative with masking and physical distancing when it is not done in the states they are from?"

She said it is hard to know when the best time to loosen border restrictions is.

"I think we need to monitor it very closely and we will only know if it is too soon when we start seeing the cases rise related to Americans."

20 new cases during weekend

Public Health reported 20 new COVID-19 cases over a two-day period during the weekend.

Sixteen of the new cases were reported in the Moncton region, two cases were reported in the Bathurst region and two cases were reported in the Miramichi region.

Sunday's update showed 75 active cases in the province, the highest number since June 15.

The majority of active cases, 56, are in the Moncton region.

There have been 2,434 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic. The province has had 46 deaths due to COVID-19.

As of Sunday, there were no hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

Public Health will update the numbers later on Monday.

Previous exposures

Public Health identified positive cases in people who may have been infectious while travelling on the following flights:

July 26 – WestJet Flight 3404 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 4 p.m.

July 25 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:54 p.m.

July 25 – Air Canada Flight 7546 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 2:27 p.m.

Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.

Moncton region:

Aug. 5 between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Aug. 4 between 10:30 a.m. and midnight, and Aug. 2 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pump House, 5 Orange Lane, Moncton

Aug. 4 between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Aug. 2 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., July 31 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., July 30 between 4 p.m. and midnight and July 29 between 3 p.m. and midnight - Monk10 Taproom and Fine Eatery, 40 Highfield St., Moncton

Aug. 4 between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Planet Fitness, 80 Mapleton Rd., Moncton

Aug. 4 between 1 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – NB Liquor, River Road, Salisbury

Aug. 3 between noon and 1 p.m. - Quai Aboiteau Wharf Restaurant and Bar, 77 Chemin du Quai, Cap-Pelé

Aug. 3 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Fit for Less, 165 Main St., Moncton

Aug. 3 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. - SandBar Restaurant, 70 Pointe Du Chêne Rd., Shediac

Aug. 3 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., Aug. 4 between 7:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Global Pet Foods, 106-450 Pinewood Rd., Moncton

Aug. 3 between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Chez Ange Bistro, 318 Main St., Shediac

Aug. 3 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Boutique Beausoliel, 231 Parley Beach Rd., Pointe-du-Chêne

Aug. 3 between 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Laundromat, 382 George St., Moncton

Aug. 2 between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. - Tire Shack, 190 John St., Moncton

Aug. 2 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. - Residence Inn by Marriott, 600 Main St. Moncton

Aug. 2 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - Boardwalk, 2800 Mountain Rd., Moncton

Aug. 2 between midnight and 3:30 a.m., and Aug. 3 between 9:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Miss Cue, 459 Mountain Road, Moncton

Aug. 1 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Osaka Hibachi, 599 Main St., Moncton

Aug. 1 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Carrabas Italian Grill, 1000 Main St., Moncton

Aug. 1 between 8:30 p.m. and closing – Sports Rock, 451 Paul St., Dieppe

Aug. 1 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.- Katch Seafood & Pizza Girls, 827 Main St., Moncton

Aug.1 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Goya's Pizza, 96 Main St., Sackville

July 31 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Pump House, 5 Orange Lane, Moncton

July 30 between noon and 11:30 p.m., July 31 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. – La Coast, 358 Main St., Shediac

July 30 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., July 31 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Gahan House Hub City, 55 Queen St., Moncton

July 30 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Keg Steakhouse, 576 Main St., Moncton

July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.- Angie's Show Palace, 187 Champlain St., Dieppe

July 30 between 7 p.m. and midnight - Osaka Hibachi, 599 Main St., Moncton

July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Cassi Lounge, 212 St. George St., Moncton

July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Kings Club, 841 Main St., Moncton

July 30 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Cannabis NB, 40 Wyse St., Moncton

July 30 between noon and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore, 65 Main St., Moncton

July 30 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. – H&M, 1477 Paul St., Dieppe

July 30 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Chapters, 499 Paul St., Moncton

July 30 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Tokai Ramen, 823 Main St., Moncton

July 29 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Tide and Boar, 700 Main St., Moncton

July 29 between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. – Captain Dan's, 50 Pointe Du Chêne Rd., Shediac

July 29 between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – St. James Gate, 14 Church St., Moncton

July 29 between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Magic Mountain Mini Putt, 150 Magic Mountain Rd., Moncton

July 28 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Pump House – Brewpub & Restaurant, 5 Orange Lane, Moncton

July 28 between 3 p.m. and midnight and July 29 between 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Cheers' Beverage Room and Catering, 63 Brandon St., Moncton

July 28 between 3 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. – Pizza Delight, 188 Mountain Rd., Moncton

July 28 between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., July 29 between 4 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., July 30 between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., July 31 between 4 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., and Aug. 1 between 9:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. – The Furnace Room, 191 Robinson St., Moncton

July 27 between noon and 3 p.m. – Skipper Jack's Maritime Restaurant, 211 Mapleton St., Moncton

July 26 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. - CAVOK, 250 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe

July 26 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Third Glass, 819 Main St., Moncton

July 25 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., July 26 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., July 28 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., July 30 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. and July 31 between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Gusto's Italian Grill and Bar, 130 Westmorland Dr., Moncton

July 25 between 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. – Mama's Pizza, 806 Main St., Moncton

July 25 between 10 a.m and 5 p.m., July 30 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Sandbar Restaurant, 70 Pointe-du-Chêne Rd., Shediac

July 25 between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., July 30 between 8:30 p.m. and 1 a.m., July 31 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Pub 1755, 439 Champlain St., Dieppe

July 25 between 10:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., July 30 between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. – The Furnace Room, 191 Robinson St., Moncton

July 25 between 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., July 30 between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – Wize Guyz Pub, 176 Robinson St., Moncton

July 24 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., July 31 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. – The Furnace Room, 191 Robinson St., Moncton

Saint John region:

July 31 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.– Montana's Restaurant, 51 Depot Court

July 30 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Britt's, 42 Princess St., Saint John

July 30 between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. – Eighty Three Bar Arcade, 43 Princess St., Saint John

July 27 between 5:30 p.m and 7:30 p.m. – Saint John Ale House, 1 Market Sq., Saint John

July 27 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Hopscotch, 4 Canterbury St., Saint John

July 27 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Italian By Night, 97 Germain St., Saint John

July 27 between 10:15 p.m. and midnight – Churchill's Bar and Pub, 8 Grannan St., Saint John

July 27 between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – Uptown Pub Down Under Bar, 88 Prince William St., Saint John

Fredericton region (Zone 3):

There is a single exposure notice for the Fredericton area on July 26 for Maritime Bus Coach 1908, from Moncton to Fredericton, which departed at 4:20 p.m.

Miramichi region:

August 4 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Aug. 3 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – High Q dispensary, 2898 Peters Rd., Esgenoopetitj First Nation

Aug. 4 between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Vicker's River Tubing, 906 Howard Rd., Blackville

Aug. 1 between noon and 9 p.m. – Bay du Vin Island Event

Aug. 1 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. – Westside Bar, 546 MicMac Rd., Esgenoopetitj First Nation

July 31 between 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m., Aug. 1 between 11 p.m. to close – Pub 981, 981 Principale St., Neguac

Bathurst region

Aug. 4 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. - Aquaparc de la Rivière Tracadie, 3205 Alcide Rd., Tracadie

