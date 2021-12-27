New rapid-test pickup registration process causes confusion

The province's new online registration process for acquiring COVID-19 rapid-test kits is causing some confusion.

People must now book an appointment to pick up the test kits at one of the distribution centres.

Many people standing in line at the Saint John site Wednesday did not know about the change, including a front-line worker, who tests regularly because of the risk of exposure.

Tuesday's daily COVID-19 news release about new testing and isolation measures that took effect at 11:59 p.m. made no mention of the change, but it was confirmed to CBC News on Tuesday night by Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane. No reasons were provided.

"Why wouldn't you tell anyone about this in advance?" Megan Mitton, the MLA for Memramcook-Tantramar and the Green Party's health critic, questioned on social media.

"Why do communications from government continue to be confusing?"

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said, "it's a very rapidly evolving situation."

"We're building this as it's unfolding," she said. "So we want to make sure that we have everything in place, you know, behind the scenes with respect to what needs to be done on the website, the logistics, the operations of all this.

"So those pieces all take time and work and effort. So again, you have to have all those things lined up to announce and prepare people."

People who show up Wednesday without an appointment won't be turned away, she said, because the province is "in this transition period."

But they will need an appointment moving forward, which will help avoid long lineups in the winter, she added.

The Horizon Health Network posted on social media that the change will take effect Thursday and will remain in effect "until further notice."

If people can't book an appointment online because they don't have access to a computer or the internet, they can call Tele-Care 811 "at this time," said Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane.

The booking process itself, which includes a questionnaire, is also causing confusion, because of some contradictory messaging.

People aged two to 50 must now have COVID-19 symptoms to obtain a rapid-test kit, but their appointment confirmation comes with a message saying, "If you have symptoms or feel ill on the day of your appointment, please do not come."

If you select that you have symptoms, you will be given an appointment to pick up a test kit. Then you get a warning to not attend the appointment if you have symptoms

Russell said she wasn't aware of that and will raise it with the people who built the website.

Meanwhile, the top of Horizon's website says, "You must have COVID-19 symptoms and an appointment to pick up point-of-care test (POCT) kits," while the bottom still indicates the rapid test screening program is "aimed at people 2 and older who do not have symptoms."

"I think it'll take a few days to work out the kinks, but I am very confident that it will be as streamlined as it possibly can be," Russell said, urging people to be patient.

"As we move through, it will get easier and it will get simpler."

The lineup at the Saint John rapid-test kit pickup site was significantly shorter Wednesday under the new appointment-based system than it was last week, when it stretched one kilometre. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Some people have been skipping over the screening questionnaire and booking rapid-test kit pickup appointments, despite not having any symptoms.

Russell discourages that.

"We don't want to run out unnecessarily in terms of the people that really need them," she said.

"We can't control of all those things. We just have to trust that people will do the right thing."

Asked what prompted the change in distribution and whether it's supply-related, Russell's answer focused instead on the change in use of tests.

The province is now limiting diagnostic PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests to those considered at the highest risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19, while everyone else has to rely on the less accurate at-home rapid tests and self-report positive results.

"We are trying to focus our efforts and energy and resources on the health-care system with respect to keeping people out of the hospital," she said.

Over the next week, the province will have 1.75 million rapid tests and next week, it will have three million tests, she noted.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, asked people to be patient as the province works out the 'kinks' with the new online registration system. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Horizon Health posted on Twitter that its rapid screening pickup locations — both hub and mobile — will have "limited supplies available" Wednesday.

"That means we may not always be open for the duration of our scheduled hours at our pickup locations."

PCR tests will now be "reserved" for:

People in areas at highest risk, including health-care workers and those who live or work in long-term care homes, homeless shelters and correctional facilities.

People who are symptomatic and aged 50 or over.

People who are symptomatic and immunocompromised or pregnant.

People who need a PCR test for travel.

People who are identified as a priority by Public Health.

For everyone else, a positive rapid test will be treated as a positive result for COVID-19, and people will be asked to register their result online.