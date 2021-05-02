N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 1 death in Grand Falls, 6 new cases

New Brunswick is reporting its 37th death related to COVID-19 on Sunday.

The person was in their 80s and resided at Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls. The person died in the hospital.

The care home is experiencing an outbreak of the illness, involving the variant first reported in South Africa.

Public Health is also reporting six new cases of the illness and 137 total active cases. There are five people in the hospital, including two in intensive care.

The new cases break down as follows:

In the Moncton region (Zone 1), there is one new case:

A person in their 20s.

Public Health said the case is under investigation.

In the Saint John region (Zone 2), there is one new case:

A person in their 40s.

The case is a close contact of a previous case.

In the Edmundston region (Zone 4), there are three new cases:

Two people in their 40s.

A person in their 50s.

All three people are close contacts of previous cases, according to Public Health.

New Brunswick has confirmed 1,939 total cases of COVID-19, including 1,765 recoveries.

Public Health has conducted 294,483 tests, including 3,123 on Saturday.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: