New Brunswick is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There are 130 active cases in the province. Eight people are in hospital, including three in intensive care.

The new cases break down as follows:

In the Edmundston region (Zone 4), there are two new cases:

A person in their 20s.

A person in their 50s.

Public Health said both are contacts of previous cases.

In the Saint John region (Zone 2), there is one new case:

A person in their 20s, who is a contact of a previous case.

In the Fredericton region (Zone 3), there is one new case:

A person in their 30s, under investigation.

There are 17 active cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1), 15 in the Saint John region (Zone 2), 10 in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), 76 in the Edmundston region (Zone 4), 11 in the Bathurst region (Zone 6), and one in the Miramichi region (Zone 7).

The Campbellton region (Zone 5) is the only area in the province reporting no active cases.

(CBC News)

Public Health has conducted a total of 283,334 tests.

The latest cases come as the province tightens travel restrictions.

All leisure travellers, business travellers and people moving to New Brunswick will have to self-isolate for at least seven days at a designated hotel. The change took effect Saturday at midnight.

Cases at UNB Fredericton

The University of New Brunswick's Fredericton campus has confirmed it has new cases of COVID-19. It didn't say how many.

Spokesperson Heather Campbell said the cases are within Magee House, a student residence.

The building houses students 21 years and older and welcomes families and children. It has about 100 apartment units, according to the UNB website.

Campbell said the university is working with Public Health and taking guidance from them.

"Due to strict confidentiality and privacy concerns, UNB is provided with only the necessary information required to support contact tracing," she said in an email.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: