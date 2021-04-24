N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province reports 1 death, 8 new cases

New Brunswick reported its 35th COVID-related death Saturday.

A person in their 70s in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) died from the disease, according to Public Health.

The province reported eight new cases of COVID-19. There are now 136 active cases. Eight patients are in hospital, including three in intensive care.

Tighter travel restrictions were announced on Friday, requiring non-essential travellers to self-isolate at a hotel for at least seven days.

The cases reported Saturday breakdown as follows:

In the Fredericton region (Zone 3), there are three new cases:

A person 19 and under.

Two people in their 30s.

Public Health said one is travel-related and the other two are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

In the Saint John region (Zone 2), there are two new cases:

A person in their 30s.

A person in their 80s.

Both are contacts of previous cases.

In the Edmundston region (Zone 4), there are two new cases:

Two people in their 70s.

Both are close contacts of previous cases.

In the Moncton region (Zone 1), there is one new case, under investigation:

A person in their 40s.

New Brunswick has confirmed 1,847 cases of COVID-19, including 1,675 recoveries.

Public Health conducted 1,189 tests on Saturday for a total of 282,532.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: