New Brunswick has no new cases of COVID-19

There are no new cases of COVID-19 Monday in New Brunswick.

The number of active cases remains at nine. Those active cases include five in the Moncton region, three in the Fredericton region and one active case in the Bathurst region.

New Brunswick has recorded 189 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 178 have recovered.

On Sunday, 359 tests were conducted for COVID-19. A total of 59,112 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: