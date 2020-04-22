No new cases of COVID-19 in N.B. for 7th straight day

New Brunswick announced another day of no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking the 7th day without a confirmed case.

Four people are still hospitalized because of the coronavirus, but there are no patients in intensive care. There have been a total of 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province and there are currently 11 active cases.

But in a press release issued on Saturday, premier Blaine Higgs warned people not to get complacent following the restrictions the province loosened on Friday.

"We are opening the door slightly and we want to continue to loosen restrictions," said Higgs.

"However, we need to be vigilant during this phase and follow the directives of Public Health. Otherwise we will have to bring back more stringent restrictions."

The province also urged people to continue to wear non-medical masks when physical distancing isn't possible, at places such as the grocery store or the pharmacy.

"Some stores have indicated they may require customers to wear community face masks, so it is good to have one with you," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, in the press release.