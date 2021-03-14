N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Active cases remain low; pharmacists prepare for busy week
Pharmacies to offer vaccine to 85-and-older age group as early as Wednesday
New Brunswick's total number of active COVID-19 cases remains low as pharmacists prepare to roll up sleeves and offer shots.
The province reported no new cases on Saturday, keeping the active total at 33. One person is in hospital.
All regions are in the yellow recovery phase.
There are eight active cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1), two active cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2), three active cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), four active cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4), and 16 active cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7).
The Campbellton and Bathurst regions had no active cases as of Saturday's update.
The province has confirmed 1,465 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 1,401 recoveries. Public Health has conducted 239,774 tests, including 805 on Friday.
Vaccine clinics at pharmacies
New Brunswickers ages 85 and older are now eligible to book appointments with pharmacies to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
More than 200 locations across the province are starting to receive shipments this week, primarily of the Moderna version, with some starting clinics as early as Wednesday.
Caregivers or family members are also able to book an appointment on behalf of a person in that age group.
For people under 85, officials are urging New Brunswickers not to call doctors, pharmacies or 811 until an announcement is made about their age group.
Family doctors are not currently offering the vaccine and should not be contacted.
Second doses will be administered 14-16 weeks after the first shot.
The province's updated vaccination rollout plan aims to offer a first dose to every New Brunswicker by the end of June.
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.
Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:
-
A fever above 38 C.
-
A new cough or worsening chronic cough.
-
Sore throat.
-
Runny nose.
-
Headache.
-
New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.
-
Difficulty breathing.
-
In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should:
-
Stay at home.
-
Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
-
Describe symptoms and travel history.
-
Follow instructions.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.