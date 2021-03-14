New Brunswick's total number of active COVID-19 cases remains low as pharmacists prepare to roll up sleeves and offer shots.

The province reported no new cases on Saturday, keeping the active total at 33. One person is in hospital.

All regions are in the yellow recovery phase.

There are eight active cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1), two active cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2), three active cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), four active cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4), and 16 active cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7).

The Campbellton and Bathurst regions had no active cases as of Saturday's update.

The province has confirmed 1,465 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 1,401 recoveries. Public Health has conducted 239,774 tests, including 805 on Friday.

Vaccine clinics at pharmacies

New Brunswickers ages 85 and older are now eligible to book appointments with pharmacies to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

More than 200 locations across the province are starting to receive shipments this week, primarily of the Moderna version, with some starting clinics as early as Wednesday.

Caregivers or family members are also able to book an appointment on behalf of a person in that age group.

New Brunswickers 85 and older are eligible to book appointments with pharmacies to receive the vaccine. (David Richard/Radio-Canada)

For people under 85, officials are urging New Brunswickers not to call doctors, pharmacies or 811 until an announcement is made about their age group.

Family doctors are not currently offering the vaccine and should not be contacted.

Second doses will be administered 14-16 weeks after the first shot.

The province's updated vaccination rollout plan aims to offer a first dose to every New Brunswicker by the end of June.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: