New Brunswick officials to offer COVID-19 update

New Brunswick's premier and chief medical officer of health will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to offer an update on COVID-19.

No details were provided in advance about what Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell will announce.

The news conference will take place at 2:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed by CBC News online.

On Monday, the province announced two new cases of COVID-19 in the province. That brought the total number of active cases to five.

One of the new cases was in Zone 2, or the Saint John region. A news release said the person is between 60 and 69 and the case is related to travel from outside the Atlantic bubble.

The second new case announced Monday is in Zone 1, the Moncton region, and described as an individual between 20 and 29 related to international travel.

There have been 203 total cases across the province since March. Of those, 196 have recovered and two people have died.