New Brunswick officials to offer COVID-19 update
Premier and chief medical officer of health to hold news conference
New Brunswick's premier and chief medical officer of health will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to offer an update on COVID-19.
No details were provided in advance about what Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell will announce.
The news conference will take place at 2:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed by CBC News online.
On Monday, the province announced two new cases of COVID-19 in the province. That brought the total number of active cases to five.
One of the new cases was in Zone 2, or the Saint John region. A news release said the person is between 60 and 69 and the case is related to travel from outside the Atlantic bubble.
The second new case announced Monday is in Zone 1, the Moncton region, and described as an individual between 20 and 29 related to international travel.
There have been 203 total cases across the province since March. Of those, 196 have recovered and two people have died.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.