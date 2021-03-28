N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Higgs, Russell give live COVID-19 update

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, are to deliver the third live update this week on COVID-19 in New Brunswick when they hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Friday.

The briefing will be live streamed here and at CBC New Brunswick on Facebook and Twitter.

So far this week, New Brunswick has recorded 35 new cases of the respiratory illness, one death, the first detected case of blood clot caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine, and outbreaks at two special care homes, Pavillon Beau-Lieu in Grand Falls and Murray Street Lodge in Grand Bay-Westfield.

On Thursday, Higgs reminded people of the importance of self-isolating when entering the province. He also pointed out that there is a lower percentage of vaccinated long-term care home employees compared to other healthcare sectors.

Russell said the new variants detected in the province are spreading faster and they're more contagious.

As of Thursday, there have been 34 deaths, and the number of active cases is 146.

Fifteen patients are hospitalized, including five in an intensive care unit. About 228,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered provincewide.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia reported 44 new cases on Friday, with the central Halifax region entering a four-week lockdown. Some cases were detceted in a school and a long-term care home. There are now 150 active cases of COVID-19 in that province.

Newfoundland and Labrador had 3 new cases Thursday, with 26 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported one new case of COVID-19 Thursday, connected to travel. There are 12 active cases in that province.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: