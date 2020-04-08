2 new cases of COVID-19 detected, 2 more people hospitalized

The province announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 114.

The new cases are both in the Saint John region. One is a person between 60 and 69 years of age, and the other is a person between 70 and 79.

The number of recoveries is steady at 70, and the government's messaging also remains the same. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell reminded people that the small increase in the number of cases and the large number of recoveries is a good thing, but should not make them complacent.

"Staying home will save lives," she said.

There's a lot of confusion about face masks now. Here are your top questions answered by chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell. 4:39

Of the 114 cases, 66 are travel-related, 36 are close contacts of confirmed cases, seven are the result of community transmission and five remain under investigation, a government release said.

Two more people have been hospitalized, bringing the total to 12. Five of those have already been discharged, and three of the remaining are in intensive care.

New Brunswick has done 7,963 tests in total, which includes 280 in the last 24 hours.

Premier Blaine Higgs said the government is "closely monitoring" the COVID-19 response in nursing homes. One employee has tested positive in a Quispamsis nursing home last week.

"I thank the dedicated staff of these homes who are working tirelessly during these unprecedented times," he said.