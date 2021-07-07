N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 0 new cases for 4th straight day, more mobile walk-in clinics

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 for a fourth straight day Friday and announced more mobile walk-in vaccination clinics will be held next week as the push continues to the green phase of recovery and removal of all restrictions.

The clinics, which will offer the Moderna vaccine as first or second doses, will be open to everyone, including out-of-province visitors, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard told Information Morning Saint John.

"We're not targeting those who are vacationing," she said. "But if someone were to come forward, we're certainly going to make sure that everyone who can be vaccinated is vaccinated."

Vaccination is "a national effort, and so no one is going to be turned down."

The province's goal under the path to green is to have at least 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older fully vaccinated by Aug. 2, New Brunswick Day.

Once that threshold is reached, the province will end the state of emergency mandatory order and lift all Public Health restrictions, including masks — provided COVID hospitalizations remain low and all health regions remain at the yellow COVID alert level.

As of Friday, 47.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are double-dosed and 79.1 per cent have received at least one dose.

Shephard thinks the single-dose vaccination rate will reach 80 per cent within days.

"I'm feeling really good and extremely optimistic," she said.

"The vaccination numbers are great … and even the first dose continues to climb."

New Brunswick recently opened its borders to the rest of Canada, but case numbers are the lowest they have been since last fall.

Shephard said she has noticed licence plates from Quebec, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia, and attributes the steady low case counts to the province's successful vaccine roll out.

Vaccines are doing their job of limiting transmission and hospitalizations from the respiratory disease, she said.

More mobile walk-in Moderna vaccination clinics are popping up across New Brunswick. (Robert Short/CBC)

A mobile walk-in Moderna clinic is underway Friday in Blacks Harbour at the Fundy Arena, 6 Arena St., until 4 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be a clinic in Dieppe at the Bowlarama, 476 Gauvin Rd., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Next week, clinics are taking place at the following locations:

Kinsmen Club, 141 School St., Fredericton, on Monday, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Marysville Walk-in Clinic, 231 Canada St., Fredericton on Tuesday, between noon and 6 p.m.

Kiwanis Community Centre, 47 Legion St., Hillsborough, Tuesday, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

River Valley Civic Centre, 11 School St., Perth-Andover, Thursday, between noon and 6 p.m.

Dorchester Veterans Community Hall, 4955 Main St., Dorchester, Thursday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tobique Lions Community Centre, 61 Everett Ln., Plaster Rock, Friday, between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Salisbury Baptist Church, 3128 Main St., Salisbury, Friday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. They can book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

People are eligible for a second dose once at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

They are asked to bring a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose, a signed consent form and their Medicare card.

People who booked an appointment but were able to get vaccinated sooner elsewhere are asked to cancel the appointment they no longer need.

7 active cases

New Brunswick has seven active cases of COVID-19, Public Health announced Friday.

The last time New Brunswick reported an active case count below 10 was on Oct. 6, 2020, said Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane. Five active cases were noted on that day.

Two people remain in hospital with the respiratory disease, neither in intensive care.

New Brunswick has had 2,336 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, with 2,282 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 367,651 tests have been conducted, including 724 on Thursday.

There are no new public exposure notices. Previous public exposure notices can be found on the government of New Brunswick's website.

Atlantic COVID roundup

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and has 39 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador had no new cases Thursday and 14 active cases.

Prince Edward Island had no new cases to report Friday and only one active case.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor, and follow instructions.