New Brunswick's COVID-19 hospitalization number has jumped by 10 on the first day of Level 3 restrictions.

The province also recorded one more death due to the virus in Zone 4, or the Edmundston area. It brings the province's total number of deaths to 183.

According to the online dashboard, there are 113 people in hospital, 12 in intensive care. Two patients are on ventilators.

There are 409 new cases confirmed by PCR testing, putting the active caseload at 5,626. That figure doesn't include people testing positive on rapid tests.

An additional 644 people, aged two to 49 and with symptoms, tested positive on rapid tests and registered their results online.

The origin of most of the new PCR cases is under investigation. Seventy-eight are contacts of a previously confirmed case.

Most of the new PCR cases, 177, were confirmed in the Moncton area, followed by the Saint John area.

As of Saturday, 83 per cent of New Brunswickers were fully vaccinated, and 30 per cent have received a booster shot.

First day of Level 3

New Brunswick entered Level 3 of its Winter Action Plan, the most restrictive level, Friday at 11:59 p.m.

Under Level 3:

Social gatherings are limited to single household bubbles.

No public gatherings are permitted.

Restaurants are limited to drive-thru, takeout and deliveries only.

Non-essential retail will remain at Level 2 restrictions, which include operating at 50 per cent capacity and with physical distancing measures in place.

Gyms, salons, spas and entertainment centres are closed.

Faith services are allowed only outdoors, virtually, or in-car.

Organized team sports are prohibited from games, competition and practice with people outside of a household bubble.

In addition, public schools have extended at-home learning for students until Jan. 31.

Premier Blaine Higgs previously said the province will stay in this level for 16 days, until Jan. 31. The goal is to reduce spread so fewer health-care workers have to be in isolation. The transition to Level 3 was partly initiated when the province had 100 people in hospital because of COVID-19.