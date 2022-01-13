Businesses get their rapid tests back, but under different rules

Chambers of commerce are again able to supply rapid tests to businesses after a week on hold, but there are changes to how they're used and who gets to use them.

Krista Ross, CEO of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce, said previously that the chambers were giving businesses two tests per employee per week.

But as of Wednesday, according to Public Health directives, tests were only to be given to symptomatic employees and to workers required by the province's emergency order to be tested regularly.

"The numbers are going to decrease significantly," Ross told Shift New Brunswick. "We'll be providing three tests per employee per month for those under 50."

She said those over 50 will be getting PCR tests through the province.

These new rules are in line with the province's overall changes to testing. Last week, the province said people under 50 will not be getting PCR tests unless they're immunocompromised, and should only take a rapid test if symptomatic.

David Duplessis of the Saint John Chamber of Commerce said the chambers are effectively distribution centres for rapid tests, and they follow the province's rules. He said there will be some transitional confusion as people get used to the new rules.

"That's going to cause some confusion because in the past there was a lot of rapid testing going on in the businesses, and they were testing people that didn't have symptoms," he said.

John Wishart with the Greater Moncton Chamber of Commerce said rapid tests have been "vital" for businesses.

"Business owners and managers were certainly looking for a way to keep their workplaces safe," he said. "I think the tests, especially the twice-a-week, gave them a certain level of confidence that they were doing whatever they could do to make that happen."

John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton, says there could be some confusion as businesses adjust to the new rules. (Shane Magee/CBC)

All three chambers have seen many email and calls over the last week, asking when they can get more tests.

The province is expecting up to 5,500 cases per day in the coming week, and urging people to stay in as much as possible. However, the province has not mandated businesses to close under Level 2, the current level of the winter plan for managing the pandemic.

Duplessis said rising case numbers are adding to the challenges to businesses, but a full lockdown would be worse.

"We have to keep them open," he said. "We can't go into lockdown again. We can't shut the economy down. We have to do everything we can to keep our small businesses in particular open."