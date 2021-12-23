N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province urges caution as Christmas nears

New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health continued Thursday to urge people to keep their contacts low as greater numbers for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 are expected be declared in the province in coming days.

The number of confirmed cases of the variant rose to 86 on Wednesday, and it's only a matter of time before the province sees a surge in cases as other provinces have, Dr. Jennifer Russell told Information Morning Fredericton Morning.

"There's a lot of surges worldwide and in Canada," Russell said, pointing to Quebec, where 9,397 new cases were declared on Thursday. "We expect that here, preemptively, knowing that's coming, and we hope that people keep their gatherings small."

New Brunswick declared another record number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 237, cracking 200 for the first time and bringing the total number of active cases to 1,406.

The previous single-day high was reported Dec 16, when there were 177 new cases.

New Brunswickers are being asked to stick to a steady bubble of 20, but further restrictions could come if hospitalizations reach up to 70 or 30 people are admitted to the ICU, Russell said.

Asked why the province is waiting until after Christmas, on Dec. 27, to ask households to stick to a smaller, steady bubble of 10, Russell said Public Health wants to strike a balance between keeping hospitalizations down and protecting people's mental health.

"If there is an uptick and we start to see a surge in hospitalizations, we can act very quickly," she said.

As of Wednesday, 40 people were in hospital, including 17 in intensive care and 11 on ventilators.

COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick as of Wednesday, the last time cases numbers were released. (CBC News)

Campbellton mayor wants more surveillance at Quebec border

Campbellton Mayor Ian Comeau says he wants to see more action from the New Brunswick goverment to monitor people entering New Brunswick from Quebec.

Public safety officers were present at the bridge across the Restigouche River for a few hours last Saturday to ensure those coming from Quebec had registered to travel and were fully vaccinated, but Comeau said he hopes to see more as Christmas nears.

"Since that time, we haven't seen any [officers], even though it's a busy time with Christmas traffic," Comeau said in an interview with Radio-Canada's La Matinal Thursday.

The Quebec government has announced new restrictions starting Dec. 26.

New public exposure notices

Public Health ashared the following new exposure sites on Thursday.

They include:

Saint John region, Zone 2

Dec. 12 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. - Oasis Trampoline Park (212 McAllister Dr., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Dec. 18 between noon and 2 p.m. - Shear Beauty Salon (155 King St., Fredericton)

Dec. 18 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. - Goodlife Fitness (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

Dec. 17 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Picaroon's Brewing Company (912 Union St., Fredericton)

Dec. 14 and 15 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Journeys (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

Dec. 14 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. - Goodlife Fitness (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

Dec. 14 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. - Gahan House Riverside (426 Queen St., Fredericton)

Dec. 10 and 13 between 3 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. - Needs Fast Fuel (530A Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

Dec. 13 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. - Journeys (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

Dec. 11 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. - Needs Fast Fuel (530A Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

Bathurst region, Zone 6

Dec. 16 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Saint-Antoine-de-Padoue Catholic Church (10931 113 Highway, Miscou)

Flight exposures

Dec. 17 – Air Canada Flight 8494 – from Toronto to Saint John departed at 7:59 a.m.

Dec. 16 – Air Canada Flight 8942 – from Toronto to Moncton departed at 8:30 a.m.

Dec. 15 – WestJet Flight 3404 – from Toronto to Fredericton departed at 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 14 – Flair Flight 137 – from Toronto to Saint John departed at 7:59 a.m.

Dec. 13 – Air Canada Flight 8524 – from Toronto to Fredericton departed at 2 p.m.

Dec. 13 – Porter Airlines Flight 225 – from Toronto to Moncton departed at noon

Dec. 13 – Air Canada Flight 8510 – from Montreal to Bathurst departed at 6:51 p.m.

Dec. 13 – WestJet Flight 3440 – from Toronto to Moncton departed at 1:26 a.m.

Dec. 12 – Air Canada Flight 8498 – from Toronto to Saint John departed at 6:13 p.m.

Dec. 12 – Air Canada Flight 7994 – from Montreal to Moncton departed at 1:20 p.m.

Dec. 12 – Air Canada Flight 8946 – from Toronto to Moncton departed at 10:23 p.m.

Dec. 12 – Air Canada Flight 8046 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 8:25 p.m.

Dec. 11 – Air Canada Flight 8944 – from Toronto to Moncton departed at 2 p.m.

Dec. 10 – Air Canada Flight 8044 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 2 p.m.

Dec. 9 – Air Canada Flight 8046 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 8:12 p.m.

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.

