New Brunswick reports 23 cases of COVID-19, new single-day record

New Brunswick officials announced 23 cases of COVID-19 in the province on Saturday, setting a single-day high since the start of the pandemic.

The new cases include 16 in the Saint John region (Zone 2) and six in the Moncton region (Zone 1) and one in the Fredericton region (Zone 3).

There are now 71 active cases in the province. One person is in the hospital related to the virus.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer, said New Brunswickers are facing a situation which can quickly turn "serious" without immediate action.

"We need a renewed commitment to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we need it now," she said.

The uptick in new cases is the most since Oct. 20, when officials reported 20 new cases as the Campbellton region grappled with an outbreak.

Both the Moncton region (Zone 1) and the Saint John region (Zone 2) were rolled back to tighter restrictions under the orange recovery phase this week.

Entire province could go orange

Premier Blaine Higgs indicated the entire province could move to orange-level restrictions if the rise in cases continues.

He said the current increase is a "reality check" that the virus exists in the province.

"We are now in our own bubble in New Brunswick," he said. "And that bubble is about to burst."

Public Health also declared an outbreak on Friday following a case of COVID-19 at Shannex Tucker Hall, a nursing home in Saint John.

The facility reported three more cases, for a total of four. Three residents and one employee have tested positive, according to an update on its website.

(CBC)

All residents and staff at the facility are being tested. As of Saturday morning, 527 tests had been processed, according to Public Health.

Higgs said he is saddened by the possibility of failing in efforts to contain the virus "at the last minute."

"The threat we have in front of us right now is the entire province could go to orange phase," he said.

We are now in our own bubble in New Brunswick. And that bubble is about to burst. - Premier Blaine Higgs

Health Minister Dorothy Shepherd urged New Brunswickers to report COVID-19 rule-breakers through the province's tip line.

She said if efforts to contain the virus don't improve, regions could see tighter restrictions.

"If we don't change our behaviours and our actions today, as of this minute, that is where we are headed," Shepherd said.

Russell said the time it takes for cases to double is concerning and could quickly escalate the situation "out of control" and risk overwhelming the health-care system.

"We want to be much, much more targeted in our approach right now," she said.

No details on 'superspreader' event

There are now 32 active cases in the Moncton region and 30 in the Saint John region. There are also seven active cases in the Fredericton region, and two active cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6).

Russell said Friday a COVID-19 "superspreader" event contributed to doubling confirmed cases in the Saint John region within a day.

During Saturday's briefing, she deflected questions about the type of event and the impact in the rise in cases in the Saint John region.

"I don't really want to focus on one event because there are so many contributing factors to the spread," she said.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said a 'superspreader' event contributed to a rise in cases in the Saint John region. (Government of New Brunswick file photo)

424 total cases

The new cases in the Moncton region include an individual under the age of 19, an individual 20-29, three between 30-39 and one person 60-69.

The Saint John region cases are two people under 19, three people 20-29, a person 30-39, five people 40-49, two people 50-59, a person 60-69, and two people 80 to 89.

The one new cases in the Fredericton region is an individual 30-39.

Public Health says all the cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

New Brunswick now has 424 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 347 recoveries and six deaths.

The province conducted 1,214 tests on Friday, for a total of 115,234 since the start of the pandemic in March.

Saint John, Moncton under tighter restrictions

New Brunswickers are advised to avoid all non-essential travel in and out of the orange zones.

Police officers, peace officers and Public Health inspectors will be in Zones 1 and 2 to monitor orange rules and issue fines as needed.

Residents of the Saint John and Moncton regions are now required to maintain single-household bubbles. This can be extended to caregivers or an immediate family member who lives alone and needs support.

The Saint John region is now in the orange phase with 30 active cases (CBC)

Masks are also mandatory in all indoor and outdoor public places in the orange zones.

Close-contact personal services and entertainment venues can remain open under operational plans.

Potential public exposure has been announced at Saint John restaurants, bars, and a dinner theatre.

Vito's Restaurant announced on Facebook that an employee at its Rothesay Avenue location has tested positive for COVID-19.

The location is closed until further notice and is undergoing cleaning.

Potential exposure on flights

Public Health identified a traveller who tested positive and may have been infectious on two flights:

Air Canada Flight 0992 – from Mexico City to Toronto arrived at 7:20 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 8918 – from Toronto to Moncton arrived at 11:43 p.m.

People on those flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, they should self-isolate and get tested.

Gatherings in orange phase

The province also rolled out new rules for gatherings:

Residents must stay within a single-household bubble.

No informal indoor gatherings beyond this single household bubble are permitted.

Outdoor gatherings with physical distancing of 25 people or fewer are permitted.

Formal gatherings of up to 25 people allowed for weddings, funerals and faith-based services.

Faith venues may hold services with up to 50 people, but masks are mandatory.

Restaurant dining rooms can remain open, but a single-household bubble must be maintained.

A full list of the rules under the orange phase is on the government's website.

Higgs on COVID-19 in N.B.: The bubble is about to burst News Video 6:03 New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is pleading with residents to repeat the efforts made earlier this year to flatten the COVID-19 case curve. On Saturday, the province reached a single-day record. 6:03

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: