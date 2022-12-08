Results of 2nd N.B. COVID-19 pandemic response review won't be made public

The Department of Health will conduct its own review of New Brunswick's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but unlike the ongoing review by the auditor general, these findings won't be made public.

That's a mistake, according to Liberal Leader Susan Holt. "Keeping the results of such a review behind closed doors is not the way to rebuild trust," she said in a statement Tuesday.

The "after-action review" is to "capture innovations and lessons learned from this event to inform future emergency preparedness," said department spokesperson Sean Hatchard.

"After-action reviews are a form of continuous improvements so the department can compare the response against existing plans and explore what lessons can be learned, and what improvements can be made, in order to prepare for future events," he said in an emailed statement.

This type of review is a standard process in the "recovery phase" of any emergency, Hatchard said.

It will begin "later this year." He did not say how long it's expected to take.

Asked whether the results will be released, Hatchard said it's an internal review for government.

Liberal Leader Susan Holt said recommendations from the review should be made public. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

COVID-19 has killed 842 New Brunswickers since the pandemic began, including 184 since Aug. 28, which is as far back as the COVIDWatch report data goes.

Since Aug. 28, 606 people have been hospitalized, including 53 who required intensive care, and more than 14,000 cases have been confirmed by lab tests.

In the past week, New Brunswick confirmed eight deaths, 11 hospital admissions because of the virus and 360 new lab-confirmed cases.

The pandemic led to lockdowns and business closures, prompted mandatory protective measures, delayed countless surgeries and medical procedures, and overwhelmed already strained hospital resources.

Holt said she's glad the department is undertaking the review. "But how can the people of this province trust that their government is going to act on the recommendations that come from the review if it isn't made public?" she asked.

"For New Brunswickers to have faith their government is working in their best interest, we need openness and transparency."

Auditor general report expected in June

Results of the auditor general's review, unanimously requested by the legislature last March, are expected to be released in June and December.

"At this time, we have completed substantial work to scope the audits we plan to do," Auditor General Paul Martin reported in November.

"Specific segments of this work will be conducted at key government entities including Executive Council Office, and the departments of Finance and Treasury Board, Health, Justice and Public Safety, Social Development, and Education and Early Childhood Development."

Office spokesperson Jolyne Roy declined to elaborate, saying only, "Various factors relating to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be part of our ongoing audit work."

The office does not comment on ongoing audit work, she said.

Hatchard said the auditor general is "focusing on very specific areas of the response, with an accountability lens."

The Department of Health is one of several departments co-operating with the auditor general's audit work, he said.