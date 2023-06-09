Auditor general's report on N.B.'s response to COVID-19 pandemic postponed

The results of an independent review of New Brunswick's response to the COVID-19 pandemic have been postponed.

Auditor General Paul Martin was expected to release his findings this month, followed by a second report in December.

But in an emailed statement, Martin confirmed his office has "chosen to postpone the release of [the] Volume I report."

"These are complex audits and sufficient time is needed to finalize this work," he said.

The legislature unanimously requested the review on March 31, 2022. Martin confirmed the next day his office would undertake the review "with the objective to provide valuable insight and recommendations to assist in future responses to potential similar situations."

In September, Martin's office told CBC the audit was proceeding as quickly as possible, and several other audits have been postponed until it's completed.

'Progressing well'

The audit is "progressing well," he said earlier this week.

"Our office is in the completion stages of our first three chapters," he said.

Asked whether those three chapters constitute the entirety of the first report, Martin said he could not comment. "Due to the confidential nature of our work, our office does not announce the content of the report until the media advisory is sent prior to release."

Auditor General Paul Martin, who previously served as government comptroller, a senior Department of Finance official, was tasked with the COVID-19 pandemic response review just two months after he was appointed. (Government of New Brunswick)

Martin previously told CBC the review would entail "key government entities, including Executive Council Office, and the departments of Finance and Treasury Board, Health, Justice and Public Safety, Social Development, and Education and Early Childhood Development."

The first report will be released "in the near future," he said.

Pressed on whether he expects that to be days, weeks or months, Martin reiterated that work is progressing well. "We are looking to release when finalized," he said.

According to the legislative assembly's website, Martin is scheduled to present Volume I, Performance Audit to the standing committee on public accounts on July 13.

As auditor general, Martin assists the legislative assembly in holding the government accountable by reporting on its stewardship of public funds and resources.

The pandemic led to lockdowns and business closures, prompted mandatory protective measures, delayed countless surgeries and medical procedures, and overwhelmed already strained hospital resources.

Health department's review won't be made public

The Department of Health is conducting its own review of the province's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike the auditor general's review, however, it's an internal review for government and the findings won't be made public.

The "after-action review" is to "capture innovations and lessons learned from this event to inform future emergency preparedness," department spokesperson Sean Hatchard has previously said.

Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for comments on the review's progress.

Higgs has previously said he's proud of his government's response, citing spending to help businesses and people recover, record immigration and increased interest in properties.

COVID kills 16 more New Brunswickers

New Brunswick reported 16 more COVID-19 deaths in its monthly COVIDWatch update Tuesday, raising the pandemic death toll to 913.

Twenty-three people were newly admitted to hospital because of the virus between May 28 and June 24, including three who require intensive care, according to the province.

There were 211 new cases of COVID confirmed through 2,492 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests during the reporting period, for a positivity rate of 8.5 per cent. An additional 96 people self-reported testing positive on a rapid test in the past month.

COVID-19 vaccination rates remain stalled, other than second booster doses, which increased by 0.1 per cent to 30.7 per cent.