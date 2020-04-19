Government begins thinking about recovery as no new cases detected

Premier Blaine Higgs says the government is starting to think about recovery as COVID-19 infection rates continue to drop.

New Brunswick has detected no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, and the number of recovered patients continues to rise.

In a press release, Higgs said public safety and fighting the outbreak have been at the forefront so far, but government is now shifting the focus to think about "what recovery will look like."

It won't look like a quick return to normal, Higgs said.

"People will return to work and businesses will open, but this will not happen overnight," Higgs said in the release.

The total number of infections is steady at 118, according to the provincial tally. Five more people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 92. The total number of active cases is 26.

"It is encouraging to see this slow growth in the number of confirmed cases," said chief medical officer Dr. Jennifer Russell in the news release.

"It is only natural to wonder if this indicates an end to the outbreak. But we must not get ahead of ourselves and we must continue to do all that we can to slow the spread of COVID-19."

Higgs said the numbers show New Brunswickers "have risen to the challenges."

"Thanks to the quick action of all of us, overall, we have fared well as a province."

There were a total of 13 people admitted to hospital since the outbreak began, and five remain. Three of those five are in the intensive care unit.

The province has conducted 395 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tests done to 10,742.

The province has traced Saturday's new case to community transmission. Of the 118 cases, 66 are travel-related, 42 are close contacts of confirmed cases and 10 are the result of community transmission.

The province previously said a patient with a mild case is considered "recovered" eight days after showing symptoms, if they're symptom free by then.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website. Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, a new or worsening cough, and breathlessness, as well as sore throat, headache and runny nose. People with two of those symptoms are asked to: