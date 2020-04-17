One new case of COVID-19 found, bringing total to 118

New Brunswick has broken a two-day streak with one new COVID-19 case announced Saturday.

The new case is a person aged 30-39 in Zone 3, or the Fredericton region. It's the sixth new case since last Saturday.

This brings the total of COVID-19 cases in the province to 118. But the number of recovered patients continues to outpace the number of new cases, with 87 people declared recovered so far.

New Brunswick hospitals have admitted 13 people with COVID-19 in total. Five remain as of Saturday, and three of them are in the intensive care unit.

Province spokesperson Anne Mooers said there have been four people in total admitted to the ICU since the beginning of the outbreak. One has been discharged, and three remain.

There's a lot of confusion about face masks now. Here are your top questions answered by chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell. 4:39

The province has the source of almost all the infections traced. Of the 118, 66 are travel-related, 42 are close contacts of confirmed cases, nine are the result of community transmission and one remains under investigation.

Mooers said it's not safe to assume that all new cases are from community transmission, because essential travel is still permitted.

The province has done a total of 10,300 tests since the beginning of the outbreak, and 447 in the last 24 hours.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website. Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, a new or worsening cough, and breathlessness, as well as sore throat, headache and runny nose. People with two of those symptoms are asked to: