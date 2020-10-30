1 new case of COVID-19 announced in New Brunswick Friday
The Department of Health has detected one new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick Friday.
It's a person between the ages of 40 to 49 in Zone 2, the Saint John region.
The case is travel-related and the person is self-isolating, according to a press release from the Department of Health.
The province has a total of 43 active cases, with infections found in every health zone in the province.
There are eight in the Moncton region, three around Saint John, 13 in the Fredericton area, 15 in the Edmundston region, one near Campbellton, two near Bathurst and one in the Miramichi region.
New Brunswick has had a total of 588 cases of the virus. There have been eight deaths and one person is currently in hospital, in the intensive care unit.
