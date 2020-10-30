New Brunswick reports one new case of COVID-19
Potential public exposure at Moncton gym, people asked to self-monitor
New Brunswick announced one case of COVID-19 and three recoveries on Friday.
That puts the number of active cases of the virus at 39.
The new case in an individual between 40 and 49 in the Fredericton region, Zone 3. Public Health says the case is related to international travel and self-isolating.
There are now 29 active cases in the Campbellton region, or Zone 5, four in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and six in the Fredericton region.
Four people are in the hospital but none are in intensive care.
There have been 342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Six people have died and 297 have recovered.
The province conducted 565 tests on Thursday for a total of 101,595 since the start of the pandemic in March.
Potential public exposure
Public Health has identified potential public exposure to COVID-19 at a Moncton gym.
People who visited Fit 4 Less at 165 Main St. on Friday, Oct. 23, to Sunday, Oct. 25, between 2 to 4 p.m., should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
If symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and contact Public Health to get tested.
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.
Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should:
-
Stay at home.
-
Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
-
Describe symptoms and travel history.
-
Follow instructions.
